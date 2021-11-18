Sweden close to Proof-of-Work mining ban?

We already know why GPUs are used in cryptocurrency mining, although in Bitcoin mining it is preferable to use specific ASICs. In any case, the growing interest in this practice has also put question marks on the scales.

This is the case of Sweden, where the financial regulator has highlighted many concerns about the practice of mining Proof-of-Work, algorithm used on the best known blockchains for the validation of transactions.

With the increasing difficulty of closing and therefore of earning, the machines have become increasingly performing and energy-intensive. For this, the regulator stated that “Sweden needs renewable energy, targeted by crypto resource producers, for the climate transition of our essential services, and increased use by miners threatens our ability to comply with the Paris Agreement“. Words that leave no room for interpretation, followed by a laconic”Energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies should therefore be banned“.

A clear closure to mining in all its forms, even under renewable energy. This announcement, made in the course of cCOP26 climate award, weighs like a boulder on the future of the entire ecosystem of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. We just have to wait to find out how the supranational bodies will also move in this context. Meanwhile in South America there are those who have started a new era in mining. Indeed, El Salvador mined the first Bitcoin from Volcanoes using 100% clean geothermal energy.