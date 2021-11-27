Sweden elects the first prime minister, but resigns a few hours later- Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

Stockholm was the only Scandinavian country that never had a woman in the highest office. But the alliance with the Left causes the executive to lose the support of the centrists

Yesterday was supposed to be a special day for Sweden. For the first time, after thirty-three men, a woman, the Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson, was elected prime minister. And the Riksdag gave her a long applause as she stood up and almost crieddespite her reputation for tough politics that earned her the nickname of “bulldozer”. Not even eight hours later, the Prime Minister resigned at the end of a surreal day in which the deputies, surprisingly, had approved the budget presented by the opposition with the unprecedented support of the far-right Democrats of Sweden (Sd). A fact that had caused the Greens to leave the newly formed coalition: “I do not want to lead a government whose legitimacy is questioned – explained the Social Democratic leader -, but I am willing to fill that role again in a lead executive social democratic ».

Former finance minister in Stefan Lofven’s outgoing government, Andersson, 54, yesterday morning she was narrowly elected to head a coalition formed, in addition to the Social Democrats, by the Center party, the Greens and the Left. At the last minute, the latter had obtained an increase in pensions for a segment of the population in exchange for its support. Of the 349 members of the Riksdag 174 had voted against it while 117 had spoken in his favor and 57 had abstained, thus giving her the victory because under the Swedish system, a candidate for premier does not need a favorable majority, as long as he does not have the opposite one.

«One hundred years after women got the right to vote, Sweden has elected Magdalena Andersson first minister, the first woman ever! A glass ceiling broke. A great day!” the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, the Swedish Ylva Johansson, had tweeted enthusiastically.

Not even time to rejoice that the small party of the Center announced that it would no longer support the budget presented by the government because the Social Democrats had made an agreement with the Left on pensions. At that point the twist: the same Parliament that had elected the premier in the morning approved the budget presented by Moderates, Christian Democrats and Swedish Democrats, a party of the extreme right. An affront to the ecologists whose leader Per Bolund, deputy prime minister in the half-day executive, announced that his party could not tolerate a budget law “drafted for the first time together with the far right”. Among the complaints, the planned tax cuts on petrol, which in his opinion would have increased harmful emissions, instead of decreasing them. The exit from the majority of ecologists has sounded the death knell for the government. The president of the Riksdag, Andreas Norlen, accepted his resignation and announced consultations with the parties for the next political-parliamentary steps.

What will happen now? Incrediblyand Andersson has a good chance of being re-elected at the head of a social democratic single-color government, even more minority than the previous one. The Greens and the Left have already made it known that they will support her while the Center abstains, thus allowing her appointment because, despite the disagreements on the budget, all of these parties have the common goal of keeping the far right out of government: “We will ensure that the country does not have an executive that depends on the Democrats of Sweden,” tweeted the leader of the party of Center Annie Loof.

But the premier’s road will still be uphill. Legislative elections are scheduled for September 2022 and Andersson will have to govern while the electoral campaign is already underway and the Conservative-Democrat bloc is on the rise. However, she is known for her tenacity: she is not easily scared. After a day like yesterday it’s not hard to believe.