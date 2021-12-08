Sweden fails to solve its problem with criminal gangs

The only European country in which gun killings have increased in the last twenty years is not in the Balkans or Southern Europe, regions traditionally associated with the violence of organized crime. Instead, it’s Sweden: a country that for some years has had a serious problem with criminal gangs in its main cities.

In the most recent report by the Swedish Commission on Organized Crime (Brå) we read that until fifteen years ago Sweden occupied the last places in the ranking of the countries with the most murder by firearm: between 2014 and 2017 it rose to the second place after Croatia, with four homicides per year per million inhabitants against a European average of 1.6.

This is no surprise to Swedish voters and politicians, who for years have been accustomed to reading about murders, shootings and violent robberies in the newspapers. The lack of security in certain areas of the big cities has damaged the credibility of the prime minister who has resigned a few days ago, Stefan Löfven, while his successor Magdalena Andersson recently promised that “we will try everything to break the segregation and violence that they are undermining the foundations of our society ”.

The latest murder that was much talked about in the media was that of rapper Nils Grönberg, also known as Einár, who in 2019 was the most listened to Swedish artist on Spotify. On 21 October Einár was found dead in the hallway of a building on the outskirts of Stockholm, killed by a few gunshots. The dynamics of his killing have not yet been clarified, but it is assumed that it took place in the context of the approximately 50 criminal gangs active in the city. Einár had often been accused of glorifying the lifestyle of suburban criminals in his songs and videos, and a few months before his murder he appears to have been kidnapped by a gang affiliated with a rival rapper, Yasin.

Despite the proverbial tolerance of Scandinavian societies, and the well-known efficiency of their welfare system, serious problems of social exclusion and economic inequalities remain in many urban areas of Sweden, which in recent times have mainly affected more recent immigrants and Swedish people. second generation.

A recent study by the Swedish Defense University explained that in many poor neighborhoods the structures of criminal gangs are so solid and entrenched that they have partly ousted the influence of the state, as indeed happens in several European cities where the flow migration was managed with little attention to inclusion. The problem seems particularly serious in Stockholm, where most of the killings with firearms are concentrated and where, for example, at the end of August there were four shootings in a few days, which left one dead and one seriously injured.

But the problems of gang violence are not limited to Stockholm. Four years ago VICE News did a report on active gangs in Malmö, interviewing gang members who were relatives of people who died in a shooting.

Most recently the Guardian for example, he recounted the case of Gothenburg, the largest city in the south of the country, where it is estimated that about ten gangs are active. This is where in July within thirty seconds two men dressed in black entered a barber shop, fired nine shots at a boy who was cutting his hair and then ran away, in broad daylight. Erik Nord, chief of police of the city, believes he knows who ordered the execution but has not yet been able to find the culprits. Speaking with Guardian he said they were probably guys trying to make a name for themselves and climb some place in the hierarchy of their gang.

The reasons why gang violence has become such a serious problem in Sweden more than in other European countries are not very clear, and are still being studied by experts and academics.

Their attention is focused above all on the less integrated sections of society, and where it is easier for young people to be exposed to violence and abuse from an early age. In Hjällbo, a town on the outskirts of Gothenburg where three-quarters of residents are not born in Sweden, children are recruited from an early age as lookouts for drug dealers, and whistle on the streets when a policeman arrives.

While it has long been thought that second-generation Swedes are the most vulnerable to gang involvement, some commentators fear that far-right parties may exploit the ongoing debate on criminal gangs to frame the issue solely from a security standpoint. , and ask for more restrictive measures for asylum seekers and more generally all foreigners who come from the Middle East and Africa.

In recent years, the governments led by the Social Democrats had already tightened the parameters for accepting asylum applications. The opposition parties, however, are asking for more decisive interventions, and with them also the Swedish Democrats, a party of neo-Nazi origin which according to the polls for some time now has around 20% of the votes.

The day before Einár’s killing, the right-wing opposition had released a twenty-point plan to reduce gang violence that includes highly restrictive measures for all ethnic minorities, such as establishing zones where they will be made easier. personal searches, faster procedures for wiretapping and a higher number of repatriations of foreigners who commit crimes.

It will be difficult for the more left-wing parties to argue that different plans are needed. In Hjällbo, the police are experimenting with a softer and more friendly approach towards the residents of the neighborhood, in order to make them feel involved in a shared management of security. The Guardian explains that the experience of Hjällbo could offer “a glimmer of hope” and be replicated elsewhere, but much will also depend on how the next political elections, scheduled for September 2022, go.