Sweden has decided where to keep nuclear waste forever

The government of Sweden has approved an ambitious long-term storage program for nuclear waste, becoming one of the few countries in the world to have identified a site where highly radioactive waste can be stored indefinitely. The decision was made after nearly 50 years of debate and confrontation over the need to identify a permanent area to store radioactive waste produced by the country’s nuclear power plants, but it could take several more years for the plan to be fully operational.

Sweden produces around 35 percent of its electricity from three nuclear power plants, which have a total of six active reactors. In recent years, other plants have been closed and those currently in use should continue to produce electricity until at least 2040.

Since the early 1970s, when the first reactors were started, about 8,000 tons of highly radioactive waste has been produced in Sweden, with 7,500 of these stored at the Oskarshamn medium-term storage site on the country’s east coast.

The debate on the need to find a permanent site for the storage of waste in Sweden began in conjunction with the start-up of the first reactors. Through commissions and experts, various governments had commissioned the search for an adequate area to keep them safe and free from contamination risks, but without reaching a definitive solution.

After postponements and controversies, in 2011 the nuclear waste company SKB, controlled by nuclear power producers in Sweden, finally made a proposal and request for a permit to build an underground storage site in Forsmark, a city one hour away. drive north of Stockholm in Uppsala County. The area was already known to be the site of one of the country’s nuclear power plants, where a serious reactor accident in 2006 was narrowly thwarted.

SKB’s proposal had led to a new long confrontation at the political, technical and territorial level, with the involvement of citizens in the area concerned. In 2021, the Environmentalist Party the Greens had abandoned the ruling majority, disagreeing with the pressure to approve the plan.

Environment Minister Annika Strandhäll said recently that the plan will gradually be improved, taking into account the technical and scientific assessments of SKB’s proposals. However, you added that the nuclear waste problem can no longer be postponed.

Critics of the initiative are especially skeptical of the safety of SKB’s proposed method of storing waste indefinitely. The company’s project is based on the KBS-3 method, which involves the construction of three ‘protective barriers’ to isolate the radioactive material and avoid contamination. The site will be built at a depth of 500 meters and will include several tunnels in which the slag will be stored.

The first barrier consists of cylindrical copper containers five meters long, each of which will be filled with 25 tons of radioactive waste. The outermost layer of this sort of barrel will have a thickness of five centimeters, sufficient according to SKB to resist any corrosive processes or movements of the rock in which the tunnels will be dug.

The second barrier will consist of bentonite, a clayey material that will be used to fill the tunnels once the cylinders with the slag inside have been deposited. Over time, the bentonite will absorb moisture and water, further sealing the rock material around the cylinders and preventing the slag from contaminating the surrounding environment if one of them breaks.

SKB claims that the third protective barrier will consist of the same rock layer in which the tunnels will be excavated.

The company says that at a depth of 500 meters in the rock, the waste could be isolated “from humans and the environment for at least 100,000 years.”

However, the KBS-3 system has received some criticism, especially with regard to the predictions on the life of the copper cylinders. Research groups and experts have been discussing for many years the use of this metal and its resistance, over the decades in contact with radioactive waste. If cracks are created in the cylinders, the radioactive material could contaminate the surrounding environment and there is no consensus on the ability of bentonite and the rock layer to completely prevent contamination.

To these objections, over the years other assessments have been added on the risks that could arise not in a few decades, but in centuries if not millennia. Unable to predict what will happen in Sweden, as in the rest of the world, in such a long time, it is not clear what the fate of nuclear waste storage sites will be in the long term. In the future they could be forgotten, no longer marked and with their access routes not protected. Accidental contamination could occur following access by unaware people, or activities to obtain the radioactive material and use it for illicit purposes.

The Swedish government believes that risks of this type are in any case very low and manageable, at least in the future, and incomparable with those that the temporary waste storage areas involve on a daily basis, both in terms of safety and containment of any contamination. The Swedish Radiation Safety Authority has given its favorable opinion on the conservation methods envisaged at Forsmark. Unless postponed, the first deliveries of waste will take place by the end of 2023, while the site will be fully operational from 2025.