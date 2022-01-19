Sweden is investigating some suspicious drone sightings

Swedish secret services have begun to investigate various drone sightings that have been observed in recent days while flying over some nuclear power plants and other sites of great importance, including some airports and the royal palace in Stockholm. At the moment the country’s authorities have no particular suspicions and have not divulged any hypotheses; however, they made it known that the frequency of sightings made more in-depth investigations necessary than those that the police and the Coast Guard were following.

The most recent sighting was on Monday over the Forsmark nuclear power plant, which is about 140 kilometers north of Stockholm, where a drone had already been seen on Friday. Swedish intelligence agency Säpo is also investigating other drones that were observed over the weekend near the Ringhals nuclear power plants – Sweden’s largest – and Oskarshamn, both in the south of the country. The newspaper Aftonbladet he also wrote that in the last few days a drone had flown over the parliament, the royal palace and other government buildings in Stockholm, while others had been seen near the Kiruna airport and that of Lulea in the north.

In a statement released on Monday, Säpo said she suspected someone was trying to obtain confidential information illegally via drones. He also asked for the cooperation of residents who have any information.

Intelligence did not provide any particular details about the drones, but Swedish newspapers described them as quite large, military-type aircraft capable of flying high altitudes without problems despite the winds. In recent days a police helicopter had chased a drone that was flying about a thousand meters above the western part of Stockholm, however it was impossible to identify it.

For now, investigators are not discarding any hypotheses. However, some international newspapers and news agencies have observed that drone sightings in Sweden have intensified at a time when tensions between Russia and NATO are increasing due to the large Russian military presence on the border with eastern Ukraine. Sweden does not join the NATO military alliance but is allied with the countries that are part of it, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the main European countries: last week the Swedish army began patrolling the island of Gotland, in Baltic Sea, just in response to the deployment by Russia of some military ships in that portion of the sea.

