Sweden, Magdalena Andersson elected first female premier: she resigns after a few hours

A few hours after being elected to Parliament to lead the new Swedish government, Magdalena Andersson she resigned from her post as prime minister after losing the support of the greens. It is unclear whether Andersson – who was due to take office on Friday after meeting with King Carl XVI Gustav – now will have to face a new one vote of confidence. The Greens withdrew support for the Social Democrat-led coalition, e first female premier Sweden, following the approval by Parliament, also today, of a budget proposal alternative.

With a statement released after Andersson’s resignation, the presidency of the Swedish Parliament announced that “now it will contact the party leader to discuss the situation “. The election of Andersson – who was supposed to take over from Steffan Löfven, the party mate who decided to withdraw to defuse the constant political tension and prevent his party from splitting up before the elections of September 2022 – had happened with the 174 votes of Social Democrats and Greens (117 yes and 57 abstentions) and as many no of conservatives.

But the Swedish parliamentary system requires it to be confirmed if you don’t have one majority of votes against. The weak majority, however, held out for a few hours, when it failed to get its budget law approved, with the opposition of the conservatives who instead managed to push through its proposal. At this point the Greens have revoked their support for the premier.

“It’s a moment very difficult, we are surprised and outraged by the actions of the Party of the Center, for us politics it’s not a game“, Said the leader of the Greens, and deputy premier, For Bolund, admitting that it is difficult to understand how it was possible to give support to a government in the morning e then withdraw it.