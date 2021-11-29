Sweden, Magdalena Andersson elected premier for the second time in a week

After a week, again. Magdalena Andersson was elected premier of the Sweden for the second time: she is the first woman to hold this position. On Wednesday 24 November the leader of the Social Democrats had become prime minister after having received the confidence of the Parliament, but she remained in office for only a few hours because shortly after she resigned due to a defeat on the budget law. In today’s vote al Riksdag – the Swedish Parliament consisting of 349 seats – his new appointment was approved in a vote of 101 – 173 with 75 abstentions.

It will form a one-party minority government. The appointment of the new Toilet is expected for tomorrow, Tuesday. Last Wednesday’s resignation, just seven hours after the first appointment, was due to the fact that the Greens had left the two-party coalition following the rejection of the Andersson government’s budget proposal in favor of one presented by the opposition parties. , including the far-right populist party Swedish Democrats. Based on Swedish constitution, prime ministers can be appointed and govern as long as a parliamentary majority (with a minimum of 175 deputies) is not against them.

Formally, Andersson will take office after a hearing with the king Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. In a speech to Parliament, the leader of the Center Party Annie Loof declared that a premier woman “means a lot to many girls and women to see this shattered glass ceiling.” “I am proud that the Center Party is involved and makes this possible,” she added, referring to the fact that her party refrained from voting for or against Andersson, paving the way for her re-election. The right to the Riksdag is divided: Ulf Kristersson, head of the moderate opposition party, Sweden’s second largest party, has repeatedly said that a center-right government is not feasible because no mainstream party wants to cooperate with the third largest party, namely the Swedish far right. democrats. Andersson’s predecessor as prime minister, Stefan Lofven, will continue to lead the government until the new one is formed. The next general elections in Sweden are scheduled for 11 September.