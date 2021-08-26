Sweden must return 33 Bitcoins to a drug dealer

In Sweden, the government must return 33 Bitcoins (BTC), equal to a value of over 1.5 million dollars, to one drug dealer to which they had been kidnapped for their alleged illicit origin.

The story of the drug dealer and Bitcoin in Sweden

As the local press states, this is the first cryptocurrency seizure case in the country. The prosecutor of the case, which obtained the seizure of the cryptocurrency, however, recorded the amount seized in dollars and, due to price fluctuations, the government must now repay the amount which turns out to be much higher than that recorded on the occasion of the kidnapping.

Here then we can speak of a speculative gain by the offender, realized thanks to the preventive seizure of the court. The case could now have repercussions in future cases.

Tove Kullberg, the prosecutor who dealt with the case, argued that the entire supply of Bitcoin had a criminal origin and managed to seize the cryptocurrency. However, Kullberg used the dollar number in his case instead of the cryptocurrency amount. Since then, the price of Bitcoin has grown enormously, causing the seized value to continue to grow, while the recorded seized amount remained the same.

The man was caught selling drugs online and accepting Bitcoin payments in exchange. Kullberg, had decided to use the equivalent value of Bitcoin in fiat currency to pursue his case against the drug dealer.

This choice was obviously a mistake, which led the court to have to pay $ 1.5 million to the dealer upon its release.

The rise in the price of Bitcoin

Due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin was much lower 2 years ago than it is today, the man’s earnings from drug dealing amounted to approximately $ 100,000, or 1.3 million Swedish kronor. The court ruled that this is the amount that should be withdrawn by the dealer as compensation for his criminal activities.

But, over time, Bitcoin’s price has skyrocketed and its stock of cryptocurrencies has grown to enormous size. So when the Swedish judicial authority was tasked with auctioning off the dealer’s Bitcoins, they had to just sell 3 BTC to get the $ 100,000 that the man would have to pay.

This now allows the dealer to stay with 33 of the original 36 BTC, which is currently worth approximately $ 1.5 million, and this amount must be legally returned to its owner.

The lack of skills in the crypto sector

The prosecutor admitted his mistake, stating:

“The way I decided to argue the case was somewhat unfortunate. The lesson to be learned from this incident is that you have to hold the value in Bitcoin. The profit from the crime was 36 BTC, out of the value Bitcoin was then. This led to consequences that I was not able to foresee at the time ”.

The prosecutor described the event as “unfortunate” and shows the consequence of a lack of competence when it comes to cryptocurrencies and digital currencies linked to criminal acts.

Furthermore, this case could serve as jurisprudence for future cases. Kullberg acknowledged his mistake, he is now backing investment in education for the prosecution in cryptocurrency and digital crime.

Kullberg also pointed out that as cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly widely approved, judicial authorities would do well to invest in training their staff in the crypto sector: “The more we increase the level of knowledge within the organization, the fewer mistakes we will make.”

Sweden and the e-crown

Sweden on the other hand has long been one of the most advanced nations in terms of digital currencies and payments. An experimentation of a digital state currency has also begun a few months ago, e-corona, which could see the light in 2022. On the other hand, in Sweden in 2020 only 10% of payments are made in cash.