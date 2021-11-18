“Sweden net exporter of coronavirus infections”

Sweden has been a “net exporter” of Covid infections. This was stated by a study by the Swedish University of Uppsala, according to which the lax policies of the Stockholm government have contributed to the growth of infections also in neighboring countries, favoring the development of variants of Covid. Published in Eurosurveillance journal, the study also benefited from the cooperation of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the University of Sydney in Australia.

“Sweden was a net exporter of Sars Cov-2 virus to our Nordic neighbors in the first year of the pandemic,” said John Pettersson of Uppsala University, speaking to Swedish TV Svt. The government’s choice to impose few anti-contagion restrictions and no lockdowns, relying on the common sense of the inhabitants, is being accused. A policy that has caused many infections in Sweden, but which, according to the study, has also damaged neighboring countries.

The researchers analyzed samples of 71 thousand patients, tracing the genetic profile of the viruses and highlighting how there are hundreds of infection chains that started from Sweden and arrived in neighboring countries, in particular in Finland. “Our results indicate that the Swedish mitigation strategy impacted the epidemiological situation internally and across the entire Nordic region,” the study emphasizes.