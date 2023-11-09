Sweden orders culling of 1.2 million chickens due to salmonellosis outbreak

Largest egg producer in Sweden, CA CedergrenA strict order has been received: Sacrifice all your birds Allowing for deep cleaning of its facilities, after experiencing repeated salmonellosis outbreaks last year.

This decision was taken by Swedish Board of Agriculture, This led to the company abandoning its previous efforts to clean chicken coops, which were almost in place before the salmonellosis outbreak. 1.2 million birdswhich represents around Hens lay 20% of the eggs in Sweden.

Chains will be sacrificed to control the outbreak

Previous attempts to clean up infected facilities had been unsuccessful, necessitating more drastic measures. Katharina GillenThe head of infection control at the board said: “It wasn’t successful and now we have infections again, we have to do something different.”, So far, the exact number of birds killed has not been announced, as CA Cedergren has not commented on the matter.

Sweden experienced a slight shortage of eggs in July due to a salmonellosis outbreak that affected the company in December 2022. In April, all egg deliveries from CA Cedergren were suspended after Salmonella bacteria were identified in the firm’s packaging room. Then in August they had to sacrifice 340,000 birds At the farm after Salmonellosis infection was detected in two chicken coops.