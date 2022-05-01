Swedish airspace violated, the Tsar raises the fight (again)

There Sweden has communicated a new violation of his airspace caused by a voluntary trespassing of a Russian aircraft. The episode dates back to the night of April 29, although the Swedish authorities have made it known only in the last few hours.

Airspace violated

It is not the first time that a Russian plane has entered Swedish airspace since the conflict in Ukraine broke out. It happened last too March 2, and in that case Stockholm called Moscow’s behavior unacceptable. Protests and indignation were not lacking even now. But what exactly happened?

The story can be reconstructed by combining information disseminated by the Swedish armed forces. A Russian military reconnaissance plane violated Swedish airspace south of Blekinge, on the Baltic Sea. The Moscow aircraft was located east of the Bornholm Islands, Denmark, and then flew to the territory of Sweden.

For a short time, the plane violated Swedish airspace and then left the area. The Stockholm Armed Forces report that they followed the aircraft and recorded and photographed it committing the border violation. When it became apparent that the Russian plane had plotted its course to Swedish airspace, a Gripen was sent to intercept the aircraft which then left the Swedish skies.

The condemnation of Stockholm

Stockholm Defense Minister, Peter Hultqvist, condemned the incident. In a text message sent to the newspaper Aftonbladet wrote that it is completely unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace.

“ Obviously we will act diplomatically with respect to what happened. This manvora is unprofessional and, given the general security situation, extremely inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected “, Hultqvist said.

“ It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace “, the minister himself re-launched on public television Svt. “ This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation it is very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected “, he added.

The precedent to remember

As mentioned, there is an important precedent to remember. At the beginning of March two bombers Russians have violated Sweden’s airspace. According to media reports, two Su-24 bombers – which may have carried nuclear bombs – were escorted by two Su-27 aircraft on the island of Gotland.

The operation would have had the deliberate purpose of scare Sweden, which at that time, together with Finland, had just begun to send ambiguous messages about a possible accession to NATO. “ We value it as a conscious action. This is very serious especially because Russia is a country at war “, declared the head of the Swedish Air Force Carl-Johan Edström at the time.

Returning to the story that took place a few days ago, the new trespass has further raised international tension. In fact, there is a growing fear that Russia could react if Stockholm and Helsinki really join the Atlantic Pact. The final decision of the two Scandinavian countries should take place by mid-May, or in any case within a short timeframe.