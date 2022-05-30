Swedish Ruben Östlund wins the second Palme d’Or of his career with ‘Triangle Of Sadness’









After 11 days, the Jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon, together with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi; British-American actress Rebecca Hall; French director Ladj Ly; American director Jeff Nichols; Indian actress Deepika Padukone; Swedish actress Noomi Rapace; Norwegian director Joachim Trier and Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, awarded the Palme d’Or for the film ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ directed by Ruben Östlund.

Östlund thus received the second highest award of Cannes of his career, after the one obtained in 2017 with ‘The Square’, which had many retractors as it has happened this year with ‘Triangle Of Sadness’. Spanish cinema has gone empty. Albert Serra was the only one who opted for the main awards this year with ‘Tourment Sur Les Îles’.

The grand prize went ex-aequo to ‘Close’ by Lukas Dhont and ‘Stars At Noon’ by Claire Denis. The award for best director went to Park Chan-Wook for ‘Decision To Leave’ and the award for best screenplay went to Tarik Saleh for ‘Boy From Heaven’. The jury prize was also awarded ex-aequo to ‘EO’ by Jerzy Skolimowski and ‘Le Otto Montagne’ (The Eight Mountains) by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen.

On the other hand, the Gallic event has awarded a special award on the occasion of its 75th anniversary to the Dardenne brothers’ film ‘Tori Et Lokita’. The best actress award went to Zar Amir Ebrahimi for ‘Holy Spider’ and the best actor went to Song Kang-Ho for ‘Broker’.

The Palme d’Or for best short film went to ‘The Water Murmurs’ by Jianying Chen and received a special mention Lori (Melancholy Of My Mother’s Lullabies)’ by Abinash Bikram Shah.

In the second most important section, Un Certain Regard, the winning film was ‘Les Pires’ (The Worst Ones) by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret. The jury prize in this section went to ‘Joyland’ by Saim Sadiq and the best director went to Alexandru Belc for ‘Metronom’. The acting award was shared by Vicky Krieps for ‘Corsage’ and Adam Bessa for ‘Harka’. The best script of Un Certain Regard has been ‘Mediterranean Fever’ by Maha Haj. The «Coup De Cœur» award went to ‘Rodeo’ by Lola Quivoron.

The Golden Camera has gone to the Un Certain Regard film ‘War Pony’ by Riley Keough and Gina Gammell, has also received a special mention in this category whose jury was chaired by the Spanish actress Rossy de Palma, ‘Plan 75’ by Hayakawa Chie.

In the La Cinef section, the first prize went to ‘Il Barbiere Complottista’ by Valerio Ferrara (Centro Sperimentale Di Cinematografia, Italy). The second prize was awarded to ‘Di Er’ (Somewhere) by Li Jiahe (Hebei University Of Science And Technology School Of Film And Television, China), while the third prize was shared by ‘Glorious Revolution’ by Masha Novikova (London Film School , UK) and ‘Les Humains Sont Cons Quand Ils S’empilent’ by Laurène Fernandez (La Cinéfabrique, France)

Finally, the CST jury has awarded the CST Artist-Technician Award 2022 to the entire sound team of ‘Triangle Of Sadness’, led by Andréas Franck, Bent Holm, Jacob Ilgner and Jonas Rudels. The CST Young Film Technician Award went to Marion Burger, art director of the film ‘Un Petit Frère’ by Léonor Serraille.

