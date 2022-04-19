Sweeps Netflix: The Emotional Love Story That Has Everyone In Tears – CINEMABLEND

It premiered on April 9 on the streaming platform and is sweeping. ‘Between Two Worlds’, with Joey King and Kyle Allen, is the romantic movie you should see if you are a fan of the genre.





If you are able to search for hours to find the love story that makes you cry the most, we have the perfect recommendation for you: Between two worlds. This romantic movie with touches of science fiction is sweeping after its premiere on Netflix on April 9. Actually, it has everything to spread like wildfire: a well-known and followed protagonist (Joey King), teenage love, a tragedy and a lot of desire to make you cry.

Between two worlds –The In Between in its original version- tells the story of Tessa and Skylar, two teenagers who fall madly in love. 182 days after they met, he dies in a car accident. After his death, she begins to notice his presence and tries to communicate with him. A story about how tragedy shakes a young woman as she tries to follow her dreams. Thanks to her supernatural touches and her romance between her realities, it could be said that she is a Ghost modernized.

Leading the cast is Joey King, converted with this film into a kind of idol of the adolescent romantic genresince she also starred My first kiss, a 2018 Netflix tape that tells of a high school love triangle and that spawned two more installments. King also worked on the Hulu series The Actwhich earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries.

Next to her is Kyle Allen, an actor who does not have a career as extensive as that of his partner -who started working when she was 4 years old- but already has several titles to highlight, such as the series ThePathalong with Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy, or The map of the perfect little thingsanother romantic science fiction film but with a much happier tone than Between two worlds.

Directing is Arie Posin, an Israeli director with little career behind him, but who has found his way to teenage and romantic films. His most acclaimed work is Story of a kidnapping, a comedy full of black humor and satire that tells how a young man commits suicide in a seemingly idyllic town. Posin is adding works to his filmography little by little but with good judgment and, although Between two worlds it does not have the unanimous favor of critics, it does have a large group of defenders.

For part of the public, Between two worlds It is a proposal that stands out a bit among the rest of the films of the genre. It does so through the great performances of its protagonists and with an emotional story like few others. “I cried from beginning to end,” says a user of Rotten Tomatoeswhile another adds that he was teary-eyed “long after it was over.” If you want a movie that hits you straight to the heart, you have to give the one starring Joey King and Kyle Allen a chance. And, if you are not convinced, take a look at other romantic movies that you will find on Netflix.

