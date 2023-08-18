Sweet and sour new record of Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan’s latest hit ‘Oppenheimer’

‘Oppenheimer’ doesn’t stop breaking records and gaining new recognition. The last of them, the result of the movie phenomenon of the summer (‘barbenheimer‘), is a bit more bitter-sweet than the previous one.

The box office success of the new Christopher Nolan is undeniable. The film about the “father of the atomic bomb” has passed $ 700 million Collection World. however, also It became the first film in history to pass that mark without debuting at “No. 1”. from the domestic box office in its country of origin, at any time since its premiere.

Who has occupied that place? The answer will not be too difficult to guess for those who have followed the film industry news in recent months. Yes, in the epic duel between ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig’s new film, Mattel Doll’s Story has emerged victorious with a No. 1 ranking since it hit the theatres.

universal

However, despite not reaching podium gold, Nolan’s film has not stopped receiving praise since its premiere. The big screen adaptation of the scientist’s biography, ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy, J. by Robert Oppenheimer‘, has surprised fans with the accuracy of his description.

From Einstein to Oppenheimer: the amazing resemblance of the actors to the real characters that inspired Christopher Nolan’s film left no one indifferent.

Only one small detail didn’t exceed the expectations of even the most demanding: fans discovered a historical error in one of the most shocking scenes of ‘Oppenheimer’, in which a crowd pelted 50 (current) stars with Holding American flags when they should have. (at the time of facts) was 48 years old.

From now on, After passing through theaters, ‘Oppenheimer’ will have a new purpose: awards season, The vast majority of critics cited its cast as one of the film’s most shining elements. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon And a long list of interpreters who could see their names highlighted in the list of nominations.

Furthermore, the technical complexity of the film, which is barely supported by the use of computer-generated special effects, is another great point in Nolan’s film’s favor and one of its greatest assets over the competition.

WhatWill Nolan win an Oscar? After a long career filled with outstanding characters, has Cillian Murphy’s time come? We will not take our eyes off them.