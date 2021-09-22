Sweet Tooth Producer Robert Downey Jr Promises “Incredible Storytelling”

It will be streaming from next June 4th Sweet Tooth, the new Netflix series based on the comic by Jeff Lemire, of which Robert Downey Jr is executive producer. The streaming platform has recently released a new clip of the show, in which the Tony Stark of the Marvel Cinematic Universe explains what the public can expect.

As anticipated in recent days the trailer for Sweet Tooth, the new series, in eight episodes, tells the story of Gus (Christian Convery), a boy born half human and half deer. He grew up in his sheltered home in the woods, which he leaves to discover that the world has been torn apart by a catastrophic event. On his journey, Gus befriends a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), who becomes his protector. The two will undertake so an extraordinary adventure through what’s left of America in search of answers.

In the clip, also visible in the news, in addition to some images from the series, there are interviews with the cast and crew of Sweet Tooth. Robert Downey Jr tells for example how the idea was born: “We knew there was this amazing series of graphic novels. They have an amazing, exciting narrative breadth, seamlessly. “

Some time ago even the author of the comic Jeff Lemire promised an incredible series while the co-showrunner Beth Schwartz he added: “We thank our fantastic production team, the head of the art department and the head of the costumes, who have taken in Sweet Tooth hope and this special world. They really brought the pages to life. “