Sweet Tooth: Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey talk about the Netflix series

Sweet Tooth is the new series based on the comic by the same name Jeff Lemire, coming next June on Netflix. Lemire and the executive producers Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Downey (Team Downey) explain in a video posted on Netflix’s official YouTube channel how the comic traveled from the pages to the small screen and what makes the adaptation so special.

Sweet Tooth: what to expect from the series

Sweet Tooth will consist of 8 episodes lasting 60 minutes and will retrace the first chapter of the comic series that tells the story of Gus (Christian Convery) a child half deer and half man, forced to live with his father in the woods of Nebraska so as not to be killed.

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” devastated the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – children born partly human and partly animal. Not knowing if hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus, many humans fear them and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, Gus unexpectedly befriends a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through what remains of America in search of answers to Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of home. But their story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus soon learns that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he could ever have imagined.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the series adaptation came about and how it expanded the universe beyond the pages of Lemire:

The showrunners of Sweet Tooth I’m Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, In the shadow of the moon, Cold In July) And Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). As for the cast we have Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy, Tiger Rising, Don’t mess with fire), Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat, Zoo, Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The miserable – the series, Victoria & Abdul, The Big Sick – Marriage can be avoided), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, Saturday Night Live) And James Brolin (Life in Pieces, Amityville Horror, Westworld) as a narrator in English-speaking countries.

The original comic series was recently reprinted by Panini DC Italy and you can buy the first issue on Amazon! Sweet Tooth – The Return is in the process of being published in the United States for the Black Label: the series will consist of only 6 issues and will be written and drawn by the original creator of the series Jeff Lemire with colors by Jose Villarubia.