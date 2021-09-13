Sweet Tooth, Robert Downey Jr. has a message for fans: “it means a lot to me”

The new fantasy series from Netflix, Sweet Tooth, comes from the executive producers Robert Downey, Jr. and his wife Susan Downey. Just the Iron Man interpreter in the MCU used social media for thank the fans and comment on a funny video posted by Netflix.

Sweet Tooth became the most watched show on the streaming platform within days of its release on 4 June last.



The first season is set in a post-apocalyptic future where humanity was devastated by a virus killer and tells the story of Gus, a boy who is partly deer and partly human. It’s a “hybrid”, a human in part animal, feared and hated by the rest of humanity. It is not clear what set in motion the world catastrophe, but many suspect it has something to do with the weird hybrids women are giving birth to.

Netflix posted on Twitter a funny video where a mom carried around in her stroller a child – specially made up – hybrid, to observe the reaction of unsuspecting passers-by. Some appeared intrigued, others terrified!

Robert Downey Jr. saw that video and tweeted:

“Watching your responses to @SweetTooth was incredibly special. This show means a lot to Susan and me. As @JeffLemire said “Stories of hope amidst the darkness are the stories we need now, more than ever” #SweetTooth ”.

It is currently unclear if there will be a second season of Sweet Tooth, but in the meantime we leave you with our review of Sweet Tooth and the hilarious video that you find at the bottom of the news.