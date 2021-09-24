Sweet Tooth: Robert Downey Jr. in the series? | TV

The protagonists of, Nonso Anozie and Christian Convery, would like to see the producer as wellThe actor is in fact in the group of producers of the Netflix series, and it is difficult not to hope for his appearance on the show as well. The question was also asked directly to the two protagonists, who thus answered.

Young Convery said: “Oh, this is a really complicated question. Maybe he could have a whole other story arc dedicated to his character? I have no idea. There are endless possibilities of what it could be. It would be nice anyway. ”

Nonso Anozie said:

I think if our trio becomes a kind of quartet and joins our group along the way and helps us, in some way… it might as well be a character who doesn’t appear in the comic, but actually comes out to play. Actually I think he would have been an interesting general Abbott too, but I think Neil Sandilands did a great job at that. But if he participates, I think he should join our group, for sure.

SWEET TOOTH PLOT AND CAST OF THE NETFLIX SERIES

Ten years ago ‘The Great Crumble’ devastated the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids: children born partly human, partly animal. It is not known whether hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, but many humans fear them and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a hybrid boy-deer named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through what’s left of America in search of answers – about the origins of Gus, about Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of home. But their story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he could ever have imagined.

Also in the cast are Will Forte, James Brolin, Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar. Beth Schwartz, formerly on the team of Arrow, is a producer, writer and co-showrunner in collaboration with director Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard).

