Sweet Tooth, that’s why Robert Downey Jr. and his wife chose to produce the show

The next hit series that will steal the hearts of viewers of Netflix it might be just around the corner since Sweet Tooth will debut June 4 on the streaming service. The show is an adaptation of a comic of the same name, written and illustrated by Jeff Lemire, and released by DC Comics’ Vertigo label starting in 2009.

Sweet Tooth It’s composed by 8 episodes and produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey.

Developed by the writer / director Jim Mickle, best known for Hap & Leonard And We Are What We Are, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the real world and begins ten years later “the Great Disaster”, a catastrophic event that wreaked havoc in the world and preceded the rise of “hybrids”, people who are partly human and partly animal.

Hybrids also have a mysterious one connection with a virus that plagues the world, therefore some humans hunt them out of fear or hatred. The main character is a boy-deer, Gus (Christian Convery), who grows up in a Nebraska forest with his father (Will Forte) and knows little about the outside world. Everything changes when he befriends a wanderer by name Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). The two accompany the audience while explore what’s left of the United States looking for answers on the origins of Gus, on the past of Jepperd and the true meaning of home.

Digital Spy recently interviewed the executive producer Susan Downey asking her what made him want to accept this particular project.

Loading... Advertisements

“We are always looking for stories driven by really interesting characters who have something to say and wrapped in a very palatable and very commercial genre to get audiences to get involved. One of our Team Downey executives stumbled upon a Vertigo comic. , who is now part of DC. They brought him to us and we thought, ‘Wow. Can we do this? I certainly haven’t seen a show with a deer boy before.’ But we delved into it, talked to creator Jeff Lemire, and we all came up with what themes we really wanted to explore in this world. “



In November 2020 DC Comics Black Label released the first issue of a sequel series called Sweet Tooth: The Return set 300 years after the main series. To date we don’t know for how many seasons Sweet Tooth could go on on Netflix but there is certainly a lot of material to adapt.

“We also talked about how to make it more inviting” has continued Susan. “Robert and I are looking for shows to watch with our children. We have a 6 year old and a 9 year old, and we like to curl up on the sofa and find a series that we can watch together. We thought that with a few adjustments, while keeping all the themes strong, we could create something that would be great for an entire family. “

If you haven’t already, check out the Sweet Tooth trailer and let us know in the comments if you watch this series coming June 4th on Netflix!