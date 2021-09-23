Sweet Tooth: the new series from Robert Downey Jr. in June on Netflix

Based on a character from the DC Comics comic, Sweet Tooth will debut on Netflix on June 4th. Here’s what we know about it!

Do not miss this new appointment at Netflix. June 4th will debut the new episodes of Sweet Tooth, the post apocalyptic series that will try to retrace the now super-cited genre of Jupiter’s Legacy and The Umbrella Academy. Waiting for the release here’s all we know!

Before continuing to read I’d like to invite you to our Telegram channel dedicated to all the news on the Netflix world. Subscribe to NETFLIX ITALY NEWS and always stay updated in real time on your favorite Netflix TV series and movies! Don’t worry, it’s not an exclusive channel, we have it also extended to Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video!

What is Sweet Tooth about?

Ten years ago the “Great Collapse” threw the world into chaos and gave birth to mysterious beings half human and half animal. Not knowing whether these hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus, many people fear them and hunt them down. After living ten years in a remote forest, Gus, half deer and half child, becomes friends with the lonely Jepperd.

The two set out on an extraordinary adventure through what remains of America, in search of answers on their origins, on the past and on the true meaning of the word home. Their story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, as Gus learns that the rich and dangerous world beyond the woods is far more complex than he imagines.

Loading... Advertisements

Cast and production

Based on DC Comics comics such as Preacher, Lucifer and iZombie, Sweet Tooth sees production Robert Downey Jr. together with Susan Downey, Jim Mickle. By the project as showrunner there will be instead Arrow Beth Schwartz, Amanda Burrel, Linda Moran and Evan Moore.

“We felt there was this fantastic graphic novel series that had this incredible emotional transport. We felt we could really keep the themes, but make it even more enjoyable. I just hope that people have the experience together with their children while they are on the sofa. “ Susan Downey points out.

The protagonist of the story will be Christian Convery and together with him, in the cast of Sweet Tooth there will also be Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania La Vie, Aliza Vellani and Will Forte. Particular attention to James Brolin as a narrator that will illustrate the stories of the various characters to the spectators.

A long gestation

The project was announced last year, in mid-May 2020, and after less than a year, that’s it Netflix releases the first trailer with a release date scheduled for June 4th. Filming began in New Zealand, a milestone that two years ago seemed nothing short of impossible. LThe making of Sweet Tooth suffered several setbacks.

In 2018, the story had been purchased from Hulu who ordered the production of the pilot of the show which was never made. Two years later, Netflix, given the potential of the story, he decided to step forward and give history a concrete chance. At hand of the project are Jim Mickle and Beth Schwarz.

With Fuori Series staying up to date is very simple, subscribe to our Facebook page or follow us on Instagram to receive all the updates, in real time, of your favorite series!