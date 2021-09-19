Sweet Tooth: the trailer for the Netflix series produced by Robert Downey Jr

Netflix has shared the trailer for Sweet Tooth, the new series produced by Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan arriving on June 4th.

In fact, the video shows what happens to the very young Gus, one of the hybrids born mysteriously after catastrophic events. The protagonist finds unexpected allies who will help him find a safe place to live, and will face together with him some incredible and dangerous adventures.

Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy) will star in the Sweet Tooth series and will also star Nonso Anozie (The Laundromat), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables) and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth). James Brolin, on the other hand, will be the narrator.

On the show’s production team, however, there will also be Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz and Warner Bros. TV.

At the center of Sweet Tooth’s story will be Gus, half deer and half boy, who leaves his home in the forest to discover that the rest of the world has been destroyed by a catastrophic event. The protagonist then joins forces with a bizarre family of humans and hybrids in search of answers regarding this new world and the mystery linked to their origins.

Mickle, also involved as director, and Schwartz will be writers and co-showrunners, as well as producing the show Sweet Tooth in collaboration with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.