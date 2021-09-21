Sweet Tooth, what if Robert Downey Jr. joins the cast? Here’s who he should play

In the course of some recent interviews, the cast of the revelation series of recent weeks on Netflix Sweet Tooth, was asked who he could interpret Robert Downey Jr. if he had the opportunity to join the cast of the show, even if at the moment unlikely given the amount of commitments scheduled for the famous actor.

Nonso Anozie, who plays the character of Tommy Jeppered on the show, has two definite ideas about who Robert Downey Jr. could play if he joined the cast of the series: “I think if our trio in the series expanded into a quartet and he joined us along the way maybe he would be someone who would help us in some way. Maybe a character who hasn’t even appeared in the comics that he could easily take and play. Actually I think he would have been a great General Abbott too but still I think Neil Sandilands did a great job on that character. So if he ever joins us I think he should be someone to help us“.

Young Christian Convery is hoping for a Marvel crossover instead: “Really a complicated question. Maybe he could have a bow of his own for his character? I have no idea. There are endless possibilities as to what it could do and be. It would be cool though“.

Many fans, meanwhile, are wondering if it will be possible to see the protagonists again in a season 2. For the moment, however, the service has not released any statement on the matter. Netflix, in fact, always takes some time before renewing their titles and therefore we will surely have to wait a few months before having official information. But we can, already, make assumptions.

The first season ended with a massive cliffhanger which absolutely needs to be fixed. Additionally, Sweet Tooth has a 98% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 92%.

We just have to wait for official information from Netflix. In the meantime, read our Sweet Tooth review and discover 5 curiosities about Sweet Tooth