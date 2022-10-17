sweetheart neckline, draping and cut-out

The model has attended the second Academy Museum gala dressed in Saint Laurent

The day after the celebration of the 2022 Oscar AwardsMany spoke of Hailey Bieber and placed her among the best dressed at the party that is held after the delivery of these awards. Despite then shared the limelight with Will Smith, for having somehow “turned off” the 94th edition of this event after his slap to Chris Rock, the brilliance of Hailey Bieber’s wife did not cease thanks, precisely, to a simple but perfect design.

Because Hailey knows very well which shades suit her best. and the details that highlight a good part of her figure. Thus, he showed off the so-called ‘cut-outs’ and transferred them to other parts of his body that until then they were not so common on red carpets. While, for example, Zendaya preferred to wear these front openings, which she accompanied with sequins, the model chose to highlight her back and create an impressive ‘backless’ effect.

In addition to having succeeded in the form, he also did it with the color, since, although he chose an apparently bland tone, a classic beige, he showed that with a drape in the chest area, a floral updo in the abdomen and a stylized mermaid tail everything could be fixed. And, of course, for the second gala of the Museum of the Film Academy has not missed the opportunity to wear a similar style, with a darker tone and with the same elegance as the first.

Specifically, Hailey has worn a chocolate-colored Saint Laurent dress that has led her to appear, once again, as one of the best dressed in the act. Besides because she was gorgeous, she has achieved it because this creation by Anthony Vaccarello brings together all the details with which he always triumphs. To begin with, a fabulous sweetheart neckline, that enhances the chest and has exposed her toned abdomen, with a cut at the navel.

Next, a flattering drape in the front area, gathered in a kind of chignon with several layers, gathers her hips and frames her legs in a fabulous and subtle mermaid tail. As a complement you have only chosen a candy-colored choker and a pair of rings, one on each hand, matching her manicure, in a super autumnal café-au-lait tone.

Her hair, once again loose and parted in the middle, and her simple makeup, the work of mary phillips (who has also worked with Camilla MorroneKim Kardashian Y Kendall Jenner), highlighting its natural beauty and with a brown fade, have ended up rounding off an already winning proposal. Hailey Bieber is very aware of which details she favors the most and she repeats them with a new vision of style. Who gives more?