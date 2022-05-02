Swelling and pain in one side? You could be healing like this but there are contraindications

We often hear about an irritated colon. There is talk of a chronic syndrome that can last over time and requires prolonged treatments. Let’s find out something more.

Unfortunately it is a pathology that affects very often and concerns inflammations in the intestinal mucosa. It mainly manifests itself with the flank pain, diarrhea and swelling.

Both stress and an incorrect diet can be at the root of this pathology that strikes in very seriously the colon.

Some soothing herbs would help cure the condition, but beware of contraindications. What are the solutions

We often and gladly use herbs such as supplements, but we must be very careful since if we abuse it we see a decrease in effectiveness. So learn not to overdo it but also to alternate them.

A rich plant is the psyllium. Its a lot to add to some drinks or yogurt and smoothies. Furthermore makes sweets fluffy. The peels they have great properties. Just dilute them as an herbal tea and the effect is truly unique. Me tooto lemon balm, has great benefits on our body.

However, attention must be paid to contraindications. When you have a colon with pains the grass to use is the mallow miraculous against inflammation and great ally intestine.

The mallow in fact it increases the volume of the stool facilitating the expulsion without side effects as happens with other herbs.

As for thealoe vera is known to be very useful for calming heartburn, eliminating swelling and fighting inflammation of the stomach and intestines. It is used when you have one inflammation of the colon but always pay attention to the quantities.

In fact, if it is abused it really becomes very laxative like herb and therefore creates a dehydration that can be dangerous. The effect could then be a real one intestinal imprigration.

As in all things, if you overdo it with this herb our body ends up getting addicted and the effects are no longer valid. Forts can occur abdominal pain and also one noticeable diarrhea.

It is necessary as in all cases always consult your doctor and never take herbs without his advice.

