swim through the body to deliver medications

Technology is increasingly present in the world of medicine and over the years projects have been presented that will revolutionize the sector, such as injectable microrobots that change shape and could repair broken bones, to sensors that monitor the heart and now are implanted in Spain. Now it is the pills that have their days numbered, since some engineers have manufactured robots that swim inside the human body and administer medicines.

Medicines cure many ailments and are essential for human survival, although they are not always designed to treat precise pain points or specific areas affected by serious ailments. However, a team of researchers from Stanford University in the United States has come up with a new way of improve the delivery of drugs aimed at treating diseases such as cancer or those that affect the heart and blood vessels.

Led by Renee Zhao, an American university mechanical engineer, the researchers have fabricated tiny robots the size of a fingertip who are poised to become medicine’s future lifesavers. Devices that crawl, turn, and swim to enter tight spaces in the human body for research or drug delivery.

Zhao and his team have manufactured some microrobots that are powered by magnetic fields so that they move through the interior of the body of the patient who has to be medicated. It is not the first time that magnetism has been used for robots in medicine, since others that used the magnetic component to climb through the colon and administer medicines were previously disclosed.

In this case, the changes in the magnetic field, in direction and strength, allow the microrobots to jump in distances that are ten times the size of the robot itself, as reported in the study published in the journal Nature. The system also allows them to select the way to move and avoid the possible obstacles that are on the way.

Microrobots have been designed to travel rapidly over the slippery and uneven surfaces of an organ, and to swim through bodily fluids, propelling themselves wirelessly while carrying liquid medicine. A key aspect of the research is that magnetic actuation also provides untethered control for non-invasive operation and separates the control unit from the device to enable miniaturization.

“This amphibious, wireless, rotating origami microbot is the most robust and multifunctional we have ever developed,” confirmed Renee Zhao. Unlike pills that are swallowed or liquids that are injected, these robots retain the medicine until they reach the target and “then they release a highly concentrated drug. That’s how they manage to deliver the medicine to the exact spot.”

Renee Zhao has stated that what is really innovative about these microrobots is that they go beyond the designs of most origami-based robots, which only use the ability to fold to control how they transform and move. In this case, the researchers have taken into account how the dimensions of the exact shape of each fold influence the movement rigid part of the robot when it is not folded.

As a result, the unfolded shape of these microrobots inherently lends itself to propulsion through the environment, which has allowed researchers to get more out of materials without increasing the size of the robots. In addition, due to their geometric design as they have a hole in the center and side slots angled to the sides, these tiny machines bear less resistance to liquids while swimming.

Microrobots in action in the stomach of a pig.

Nature omicron

“This design induces a negative pressure on the robot to swim fast, and meanwhile, Provides suction for load pick-up and transport. We take full advantage of the geometric characteristics of this small robot and explore that unique structure for different applications and functions”, explained the engineer.

These microrobots are currently in the testing stages, and the researchers continue to refine their design, even planning to reduce their size. The team is also working on the using ultrasound images to track where robots goeliminating any need to cut organs open.

In the future, This technology could make pills disappear and provide a convenient new way to effectively dispense drugs to treat serious diseases, such as cancer. It could even be used to bring instruments or cameras into the human body for medical examinations.

