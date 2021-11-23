swimmer Sarah Mardini on trial in Greece

The story of Sarah Mardini, a Syrian swimmer and refugee who faces 25 years in prison in Greece for helping with other refugee volunteers at sea in the Aegean.

Celebrated as an icon of courage and solidarity for diving into the sea and having saved 19 refugees who were drowning on a drifting boat, it’s time accused of trafficking in human beings for trying to help others with the same spirit as the first time. It is the incredible legal matter in which the Syrian swimmer was involved in Greece Sarah Mardini together with other humanitarian workers of the Emergency Response Center International (Erci) of which he was a member. According to the Greek authorities, in fact, the group of rescuers with their rescues off the coast of the island of Lesbos, between 2016 and 2018, would have carried out trafficking in human beings through belonging to a criminal group financed with money. illicit and engaged in espionage and disclosure of state secrets.

Heavy charges that have triggered an outcry by all international humanitarian organizations that brand the accusations against Sarah Mardini and the German volunteer Seán Binder as “farcical” and “politically motivated”. “Sarah and Seán they saved lives, identifying boats in distress off the Greek coast and providing people arriving on Lesbos with blankets, water and a supportive welcome. The accusations made against them are farcical and should never have led to a trial “said Nils Muižnieks, director of Amnesty International for Europe. The trial against them opened last Thursday but was immediately suspended and postponed. The Lesvos court, having no jurisdiction, has decided to send the case to a higher court even though the charges remain and both face up to 25 years in prison after having already spent more than three months in jail during their arrest three years ago. The new hearing has not yet been set.

The facts actually date back to 2018 and despite the criticisms and harsh stances also from Europe, the procedure went ahead. “I survived a civil war, swam across rough seas to seek refuge in Europe and managed to stay mentally strong the entire time. But the trauma I experienced after being accused of providing help to asylum seekers I’ll never be able to forget it “ Mardini said. His story begins in 2015 when he rescues the damaged boat on which he was traveling with his sister in the waters of the Aegean, dragging it for hours swimming. Having obtained asylum in Germany, she then returned to Greece as a volunteer to help other refugees like her.