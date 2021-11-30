Swimming, absolute Riccione: Federica Pellegrini wins the 200sl and retires | News

La Divina said goodbye to the races amid tears with a bow: “It’s important to end like this”

‘Last Free 200’. Like this Federica Pellegrini he had renamed, on his social networks, the last race in the 200 freestyle of his career, the one that took place today in Riccione and that it was valid for the Italian short course championships. The Divine of the blue swimming wanted to end with a flourish and was up to her word, since she closed at first place. Immediately after the end of the competition, the entire audience stood up and paid a long standing ovation to the finalist champion in five different editions of the Olympics who, addressing the audience while she was still in the pool, bowed and made the gesture of the heart with the hands.

Tears and emotion before diving for the last race in her career and then the triumph for Federica, who leaves the pools to the applause of the Riccione Swimming Stadium. Also present in the stands father Roberto and mother Cinzia, in turn moved.

THE LAST DANCE

A final walkway of 50 meters with friends and rivals of all time, present and past, in a career that has given a lot to Italian swimming and sport (2 Olympic medals, 11 world, 20 European, 8 short course world and 17 short distance continental). Federica Pellegrini he swam the last 50 meters in the pool in his career at the Stadio del Nuoto in Riccione together with Sarah Sjostrom, Femke Hemskeerk, Alice Mizzau, Sara Isakovic, Camelia Potec and Evelyn Verraszto, opponents that the ‘Divina’ has challenged for most of her career. The memory of Camille Muffat, who tragically disappeared in 2015 in a helicopter accident, which the Italian champion wanted to pay homage with a headset with her name deposited in lane one, in the starting block.

“IT’S IMPORTANT TO END THIS”

“I reached the limit, I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. In fact I had to let the tears return during the presentation. It was nice.” So Federica Pellegrini to the microphones Rai immediately after having played his last race in his career: “For me it was very important to finish here like this, to have the possibility of having my family close by”, added the Divina.

