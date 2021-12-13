Swimming, Agnel confesses to the abuse of a minor. The pm: “He admitted the facts”
The French Olympian accused of abusing the former coach’s daughter: “He did not have the feeling of subjecting this young woman to coercion, regret not having reflected on the age difference”
Yannick Agnel “confessed the disputed facts”. This was announced to L’Equipe by the prosecutor of the Republic of Mulhouse, Edwige Roux-Morizot, head of the investigation into the French swimming Olympian accused of violence against a child under 15. According to Roux-Morizot, Agnel “did not have the feeling of subjecting this young woman to coercion and regrets not having reflected on the age difference at the time” between him and the victim, respectively 24 and 13 when it happened. the episode in 2016. Yannick Agnel’s attorney declined to comment. The girl in question is Naome Horter, daughter of Agnel’s former coach, Lionel Horter, the coach who led Roxana Maracineanu, current Minister of Sport, to give the first world champion gold to French swimming.
The accusations
–
Naome Horter was heard for a long time by the police as part of the investigation. Agnel, a two-time London Olympic champion in 2012, was placed in French police custody on Thursday. Agnel, now 29, retired in 2016; in addition to his two Olympic titles (200 freestyle and 4×100 freestyle in 2012), he was also world champion in the 200 freestyle in 2013. After the end of his competitive activity, he embarked on a career as a television commentator but collaborating with France Télévisions was suspended pending the results of the investigation.
December 13 – 12:56
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED