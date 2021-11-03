Swimming, European short course Kazan: today’s results of the Italians

On the second day of the European short course swimming in Kazan Italy has won 5 other medals, after the 4 obtained on Tuesday. Lamberti, Martinenghi, Orsi and Zazzeri won the gold medal in the 4×50 mixed relay. The Azzurri, who preceded Russia and Holland, they also set the new world record in 1’30 ″ 14 (22 ″ 62 and new Italian record for Lamberti in the backstroke, 25 ″ 14 for Martinenghi in the breaststroke, 22 ″ 17 for Orsi in the butterfly, 20 ″ 21 Zazzeri in the freestyle).

Carraro gold in the 100 breaststroke

Gold medal for the blue Martina Carraro in the 100 breaststroke at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. It is the first for Italy in this edition of the continental review. With a time of 1’04 “01, the title holder (Glasgow 2019) beat the Russian Chikunova (1’04 “21), silver, and Estonian Jefimova, medal of

bronze (1’04 “25). Off the podium Arianna Castiglioni (1’04” 72), who has closed fifth.

Lamberti silver in the 50 and 100 butterfly

Michele Lamberti won the silver medal in the 50 backstroke and the 100 butterfly. Lamberti, who with 22 “65 he also improved the Italian record, in 50 back was preceded by the Russian Kolesnikov (22 “47), while the bronze went to the Romanian Glinta. Sixth place for the other blue in the race, Lorenzo Mora. Not even an hour after winning the second place in the 50 backstroke, the blue managed to repeat himself in the 100 butterfly, thus celebrating his 21 / o birthday in the best possible way with time

from 49 “79, new personal best. The gold medal was won by the Hungarian Szabo, while the bronze went to the Polish Majerski.

Quadarella second in the 800 freestyle

Simona Quadarella has won the silver medal in the 800m final

women. It is the sixth silver for Italy in this edition of the continental review. The gold was won by the Russian Anastasiya Kirpichnikova, who with a time of 8’04 “85 far outstripped the blue (8’10” 54), who beat the German Isabel Gose (8’10 “by a few cents) 60). Fifth place for Martina Rita Caramignoli.