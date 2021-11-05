Swimming, Europeans in short course: gold for Martinenghi, silver for Paltrinieri, Panziera and Zazzeri. Bronze for Bianchi and the mixed women’s 4×50 | News

Still great Italy in Kazan: after the nine medals of the first two days, even today six podiums

It is always greatItaly of swimming ai Europeans in short course in Kazan. After the nine medals of the first two days, even today six podiums. The gold medal comes with Nicolò Martinenghi in the 100 breaststroke. Gregorio Paltrinieri is silver in the 1500 freestyle, like Margherita Panziera in the 200 back. Silver also for Lorenzo Zazzeri in the 50 freestyle, while they are bronze Ilaria Bianchi in the 200 butterfly and the 4×50 mixed female.

Italy without limits at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia. Even today the blue team offers successes and emotions with six podiums. The most precious medal arrives in the 100 breaststroke thanks to the fantastic feat of Nicolò Martinenghi, capable of conquering gold with a time of 55”63 which also holds the new Italian record. Behind him Shymanovich and Kamminga: really good the 22 year old from Varese, who after the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics brings home the first European gold.

In the first final of the day, Margherita Panziera on the other hand, he won an excellent silver medal in the 200 meters backstroke, finishing behind only the Dutchman Toussaint with a time of 2’02”05. The Venetian swimmer therefore fails to repeat the gold won in Glasgow 2019 in the same category. Same medal also for Gregorio Paltrinieri, also reigning champion but today overwhelmed by an overflow Wellbrock in the 1500 meters freestyle. The swimmer from Carpi closes in 14’13”07 after a head-to-head with the German which lasted practically the entire race, but at 1000 meters Wellbrock’s acceleration (14’09”88 his time) leaves no way out. Gregorio who must then give the scepter to the opponent.

Second step of the podium also for Lorenzo Zazzeri, that in the 50 meters freestyle is preceded only by the Hungarian Szabo: 20”82 the time for the 27-year-old from Florence who thus obtains his own personal best. Instead, it is bronze for Ilaria Bianchi in the 200 butterfly and for the 4×50 mixed female: the Bolognese is surpassed by the Russian Chimrova and the Danish Bach, the quartet composed of Scalia, Castiglioni, Di Liddo and Di Pietro ends behind Russia and Sweden. For the mixed relay it is an Italian record with 1’44 ” 46.

