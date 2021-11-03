Swimming, Europeans in short course: immediately four medals for Italy | News

Sara Franceschi, Matteo Ciampi and the men’s 4×50 freestyle conquer silver, bronze for Marco De Tullio

The adventure of Italy ai begins in the best way European short course swimming championships from Kazan: on the first day, in fact, they arrive four medals. Sara Franceschi wins the silver medal in the women’s 400 medley, in the men’s 400 freestyle is instead double: second place for Matteo Ciampi, bronze for Marco De Tullio. Finally, the Men’s 4×50 freestyle relay closes second behind Holland.

Italy is immediately great at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan: first final and first medal. To conquer it is Sara Franceschi, a silver with a taste of joy and regret: in the women’s 400 medley, in fact, the Livorno woman starts behind her compatriot Alessia Polieri and the Hungarian Jakabos, who however soon moves away from the fight for victory. Despite a great comeback, Franceschi fails to take the gold out of the Turkish style Viktoria Gunes for only 2 cents, sharing second place with the Serbian Anja Crevar, silver ex aequo with a time of 4’30 “47, against Gunes 4’30” 45. Fourth Alessia Polieri.

Not even the time to celebrate the silver of Sara Franceschi who gets a double for Italy: a silver and a bronze in the men’s 400 freestyle. To give them to the blue expedition are Matteo Ciampi and Marco De Tullio, which close behind Luc Kroon. In this case, the regrets outweigh the joy of the double, because the 25-year-old from Rome leads most of the race and then yields to the Dutchman in the final meters, who takes the gold. Ciampi stops the clock in 3’38 “58, 22 cents more than De Tullio.

In the last final of the day, it is still the Netherlands who are mocking them‘Italy: in the final race of the men’s 4×50 freestyle relay, in fact, the Azzurri close in second place, winning the third silver, just 3 cents from gold. The team made up of Alessandro Miressi, Thomas Ceccon, Lorenzo Zazzeri and Marco Orsi he dreams of winning for a long time, especially after Zazzeri’s excellent fraction (20 “24). Right at the last breath, however, Thom De Boer catches up two tenths of a delay, anticipates Orsi and gives gold to the Netherlands: 1 ’22 “89 against Italy’s 1’22” 92, with the bronze going to Russia. A real joke on a debut day, however positive, for the Italian expedition.

ITALIAN RECORD FOR LAMBERTI’S SON

Not only medals: in the first semifinal of the 50 backstroke, in fact, an Italian record also arrives. He signs it Michele Lamberti with a time of 22 “79, which also earned him qualification for the final.