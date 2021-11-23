Swimming, Federica Pellegrini will make the last race in Italy at the Absolutes in Riccione

The queen of blue swimming was supposed to close in Eindhoven, but she also decided to compete in the Winter Absolutes in Riccione on November 30th and December 1st

A beautiful surprise: Federica Pellegrini will also be in competition with the Short course winter absolute scheduled a Riccione November 30th and December 1st.

The last tub – It will be a way to give the Aniene its Italian title number 130 and 131 and more. It was entered by Matteo Giunta in the 100 and 200 sl (there would also be the 50 sl). In these days Fede is preparing the last round in Eindhoven of the Isl playoffs in which he is swimming excellent times: races with the Centurions scheduled for Saturday 27 and Sunday 28. From the international catwalk to the Italian farewell competitions, as perhaps the last one suggested post of the champion on Instagram. To all Faith.

Faith and femicide – “It cannot be love, it never is. It seems really absurd that in 2021 we still have to fight to help women not to be victims of toxic relationships with men. The word ‘victims’ is not accidental, because unfortunately psychological violence and physicals often lead to murders and the counting of so-called femicides has become a tragic habit of crime news in our country “. He still competes, but keep an eye on what happens outside, every day. Federica Pellegrini writes these words in the fifth edition of the brochure “… This is not love”, a permanent national campaign aimed at preventing gender-based violence, presented in Catania. “In recent years – he adds – I have tried to use my popularity to raise awareness on the subject, by joining various campaigns relating to this scourge: much has been done, but unfortunately much remains to be done because the statistics on the percentage of abused women, in Italy, they are disturbing.

Recently, in Naples, I visited the Florinda house, where women victims of violence are welcomed and helped, in some cases hosted there together with their children. “It was a truly touching experience, and this is where I want to start to tell everyone women who are in difficulty not to give up and not to give in to fear, because there are people, places and institutions that can help you. Learn to immediately recognize the signs of a dangerous relationship and do not give in to the impulse to deny reality in order not stay alone: ​​you must understand that the problem is not you, that not all men are like that, that love is not toxic or criminal and this awareness is the first step to get out of the nightmare “.

November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 16:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link