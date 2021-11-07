Swimming, Gregorio Paltrinieri MASTODONTIC! He beats Wellbrock in the sprint and triumphs in the 800sl with the European record! – OA Sport

Gregorio Paltrinieri rhymes with magician. The Carpi has signed a monstrous witchcraft in the waters of Kazan (Russia) and graduated European champion of 800 meters freestyle. The swimmer wrote a page of history: alla first ever appearance of this specialty in the continental review in short tank it has triumphed in a divine way and throbbing, defeating the German Florian Wellbrock at the end of a tight duel that has not left a moment of respite. The blue started with the disadvantages of the prediction after losing at 1500 meters against his great opponent, but today he upset the script thanks to his proverbial technical-tactical acumen and completely revising the plan that could have been written on the eve.

The 27-year-old has in fact attacked from the start and with a rocket start he tried to put the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion in difficulty in the 10 km in open water (as well as bronze on the 1500 freestyle). Our standard bearer touched the plate at 100 with 12 tenths of an advantage, but the 24-year-old Teutonic reacted and went ahead at 300 by a tenth. Super Greg does not let go and replies peremptorily from the height of his talent, passing halfway through the race in 3: 43.26 with four hundredths of a margin. The blue understands that he must try to put light between himself and the favorite of the eve, he moves forward by 0.14 at 500 meters and the duel becomes simply memorable. Another tear by Paltrinieri, who at this point does not look back, contains the last attempt to recover and celebrates with just five cents ahead.

The Rio 2016 Olympic Champion in the 1500 freestyle, bronze in the 10 km and silver in the 800 sl in Tokyo 2020, signed the new European record in this specialty with a majestic 7:27:94, improving the 7: 29.17 that the Frenchman Yannick Agnel signed on November 16, 2012 at his National Championships. This is the fourth gold of Gregorio Paltrinieri at the European Championships in short course after the three conquered on the maximum distance in 2012, 2015, 2019. Today Florian Wellbrock had to settle for the silver (7: 27.99), bronze around the neck of the 19 year old German Sven Schwarz who ruled the Russian Aleksandr Egorov (7: 35.97) and the Norwegian Henrik Christiansen (7: 36.57).

Photo: Lapresse