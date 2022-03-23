Swimming in crystal clear waters: Salma Hayek’s sensual message for World Water Day

Salma Hayek was shown on her social networks swimming in crystal clear waters wearing a low-cut swimsuit, and launched a message for International Water Day.

“Today is #nationalwaterday, but let us never forget how precious water is. Today is #internationalwaterday, but we never forget that water is a treasure”.

The reaction of the fans of the Veracruz woman was immediate, and they began to express recognition of her beauty and her position in favor of water conservation.

“So sexy and beautiful” and “Beautiful lady in amazing water” were just some of the messages of affection expressed by the followers.

On the other hand, the Mexican actress and producer participated in 2017 in the film “Nature speaks to us”, along with personalities such as Rubén Blades, Penélope Cruz and Eugenio Derbez.

In that production, each artist played a phenomenon of nature: Salma was mother earth.

“Actually I don’t need people, but people do need me, I have fed species larger than yours, I have let species larger than yours die”, is the fragment of a dialogue performed by Salma Hayek.

The Veracruzana has expressed her respect for nature through social networks, even in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, she was shown taking care of animals and enjoying paradisiacal places, in addition to photographs on large plots and on a farm of his property, where he cares for different animals.