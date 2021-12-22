Swimming, Italy confirms its undisputed power in the world empyrean. Many young people hiding the decline of veterans – OA Sport

If there was a need for a third clue to decree the entry of Italy among the great national teams of world swimming, after Gwangju and Tokyo, Abu Dhabi delivered exactly this verdict. Best World Cup ever for the Azzurri, with 16 medals (5 golds, 5 silvers and 6 bronzes), third place in the medal table, a slew of places in the final to lose count: all 40 days after the best European in short course for the number of medals won and four months after the best edition of the Olympic Games, again for the number of podiums and places in the final won.

In short, that of the two-year period 2019-2021, marred by the Covid interlude, is at this point to be considered the best Italy of all time and the impression is that it has not yet reached the apex. The sensational fact is that it is enough to go back only four years, Budapest World Championships 2017 in long course, triumphals for the Italian team, e only Simona Quadarella got on the podium both at the Duna Arena and at the Etihad Arena. Gabriele Detti, still standing in the pits, e Federica Pellegrini, just retired, they weren’t in Abu Dhabi e Gregorio Paltrinieri ran into the worst race of the last seasons, knocked off the podium by three rivals with whom he will have to continue to deal in the future and it is not certain that the accounts will come back.

Despite all this, absences and counter-performances that would have been a prelude to a nefarious trend of the event a few years ago, Italy broke the medal record in Abu Dhabi, with five golds to embellish an unforgettable edition that comes at the end of an equally unforgettable year for Italian swimming.

Discovering the reasons and understanding if this level can be maintained over time is a very complicated exercise. Certainly the growth in the quality of Italian technicians is there for all to see and Italy is becoming a “system” to be copied for so many nations that are gasping at this stage. In addition, the impression is that the Azzurri came out of the various lockdowns with an extra push, they managed better than other nations to cushion the blows of an upheaval so epochal and that now the gap is almost unbridgeable.

The growth process, however, was already underway before cyclone Covid because Gwangju is dated 2019 with eight medals and 24 places in the final for the Italian team that hasn’t missed a beat for some years now. Quality young people no longer pay a pledge to enter the world of adults and those who have encountered difficulties over the course of their career manage to regenerate and it is not lost as it previously happened for those who were left to themselves after a season or two below expectations.

The mix is ​​explosive and heterogeneous. On the one hand there are the Miressi, Razzetti, Burdisso, Ceccon, Martinenghi, Zazzeri, just to name the most high-sounding names, capable in the last year of growing exponentially and obtaining extraordinary results worldwide. On the other hand there are the veterans but also the so-called “return horses”, able perhaps after a few non-sparkling seasons to obtain prestigious results, read Rivolta, Carraro, Di Liddo, here too to name a few.

In the midst of a group of excellent athletes who complete a constantly growing movement, also fed by young rampants, who have Blessed Pilate the symbol but that they might find in Michele Lamberti, Stefanì, Cerasuolo, Gaetani, Tarantino and D’Innocenzo (a part of candidates are also nominated here), other high-level interpreters who must be expected and helped to grow even in difficulties with the advantage of being able to make mistakes and not having particular responsibilities because the others think about winning the finals and winning the medals, until some super surprise results arrive.

A virtuous circle which, at the moment, works perfectly but which is important to feed, year after year, with work among the youngest and with events that have proved decisive for their growth, such as the Criteria or the summer category championships. The pandemic has blocked everything but the recovery, perhaps even in a less “promiscuous” form, at least for this season, of these events can restart a movement that it cannot afford “holes” of any kind in the future.

Photo Lapresse