Swimming, Italy records at the European Championships in short course with 35 medals! Unprecedented depth of movement – OA Sport

One would say: “The chatter is zero“. The Italian swimming team concluded his career in European Championships 2021 in the tank in Kazan (Russia), writing a new page of history. The Azzurri have concluded their journey atAquatic Palace in Kazan (Russia) with a new record of podiums, ben 35, totaling the beauty of 7 golds, 18 silvers and 10 bronzes. Numbers that had never been obtained, such as to make pale what had been done in the last edition of Glasgow, where 20 medals had been won (6 golds, 7 silvers, 7 bronzes).

It should be noted that Great Britain was not present in this competition and this clearly altered the overall values. However, the national team led by the Technical Director Cesare Butini proved to be a group with exceptional depth where many athletes have been able to be in the top-3 and to improve from a chronometric point of view.

The case of Michele Lamberti is the emblem of this team, with the son of the great Giorgio, silver in the 50 backstroke, in the 100 dolphin and bronze in the 200 backstroke, without forgetting the contribution of the athlete in the 4 × 50 mixed gold men with the new record in the world and in today’s mixed mixed silver 4 × 50 with the new Italian record.

It was the review of Alberto Razzetti which gave us the demonstration of how and how much effort can be managed in several high-level competitions: gold in the 200 butterfly, silver in the 400 medley and bronze in the 200 medley. Yes, the alternation of styles that seemed to be out of fashion in our borders by now. The Ligurian and also have thought of it Thomas Ceccon (silver in the 200 medley) to brush up on the times of Boggiatto, Rosolino and Marin.

And then came the confirmations of the frog with the golds of Nicolò Martinenghi (100 frog), Martina Carraro (100 frog) e by Arianna Castiglioni (50 frog) without forgetting a huge Gregorio Paltrinieri gold and silver in the 800 and 1500 free style. Speed ​​then in great dust with a Lorenzo Zazzeri silver in the 50s and always dragged by a Alessandro Miressi silver also in the queen race.

Basically, a real virtuous circle has been created in the blue waters and the path towards Paris 2024 has started convincingly, waiting for the best Simona Quadarella and the returns of Gabriele Detti and of Federico Burdisso.

Photo: LaPresse