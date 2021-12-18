Swimming, short course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, the results of the Italians: gold Rivolta

Matteo swims in 48 “87, breaking the series of four consecutive golds of Le Clos. Super Simo climbs to the lowest step of the podium in the 800 sl

by our correspondent Stefano Arcobelli

At the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, the magnificent Revolt, Italy and the butterfly of wonders: after Alberto Razzetti’s triumph in the 200, now Matteo Rivolta wins the 100 with a 48 “87, breaking the series of four consecutive golds of Chad Le Clos, the South African also beaten alongside 49 “04, bronze to the Russian Minakov 49” 21. “I’m really happy, it was a great race and I beat a great champion” said the thirty-year-old from Milan who boasts the Italian record of 48 ” 64. It is the first blue world medal in the specialty. Facing out of the water: “It gives me great pleasure to compete with Chad next to me. I’ve been trying to do it at the same level for a lifetime, today I was able to put my hand in front for the first time. In terms of performance, I honestly thought I was faster. It has been a season full of emotions, both professional and personal, full of changes. I’m very happy”.

Super Simo – After the Olympic medal also that world medal (bis): on the day of 23 years, Simona Quadarella conquers the bronze in 800 and gives herself the best gift in front of her father Carl who arrived from Rome and her sister Erica who arrived from Jeddah. The student of Christian Minotti who trains him at the Aniene achieves a great feat, even if he drops a step compared to 2018. Simona is fourth at 100 and 200 (58 “91, 2’00” 06), at 300 is virtually on the podium (3’01 “38) having overtaken the German Isabelle Gose, the vice Kohler who is not shown here. , while Simona keeps her pace without thinking about the others. To 500 she passes in 5’04 “28, to 600 in 6’05” 75, to 700 in 7’07 “49 and launches the last attack on the second place of the Russian Kirpichnikova who had beaten her in November at the European Championships in Kazan . It will be bronze in 8’07 “99. The Chinese triumphs with the championship record in 8’02 “90, the Russian is silver in 8’06” 44, Caraignoli sixth in 8’17 “60.

Bronze relay – The third blue medal of the day (8 global so far) matures in the mixed 4×50 men and women: it is a fabulous bronze in 1’37 “29 behind the Dutch record in the championships in 1’36” 20 and the USA in 1’37 “04. The blue quartet precedes the world champion Russia with the backstroke of Lorenzo Mora 23 ”28, the frog of Nicoló Martinenghi 25” 60, the dolphin of Elena Di Liddo 24 ”91 and the freestyle of Silvia Di Pietro 23” 50. A lively and compact quartet that managed to find the right alchemy.

Panziera disappoints – Margherita Panziera, European champion of the 200 backstrokes, is fifth in 2’03 “20: she improves compared to the battery by 2’04” 58 but fails to enter the fight for medals, passing fifth in 1’00 “18. blue in the second part tries to recover but only with her personal of 2’01 “45 she would have risen on the podium, which sees the American Ryan White gold in 2’01” 58, the Canadian Kylie Masse silver in 2 ’02 “07 and the other American Isabelle Staddem bronze in 2’02” 20.

Thrill bomber – Marco Orsi, candidate for the podium in the 100 medley, enters the final by a tenth, last ex aequo with the seventh time in 52 “03, while Thomas Ceccon is fourth in the semifinal in 51” 86. In the lead is the Russian Kliment Kolesnikov in 51 “33.

What a sprint – From the world record in the 200 sl to the triumph in the queen race. The queen of the World Cup is Siobhan Haughey, from Hong Kong with fury: the twenty-four-year-old Asian from lane number 4 starts and finishes in the lead and does not need to improve (50 “79) to beat a combative Sarah Sjostrom: she ends 50” 98 against 51 “31, the bronze goes to the American Abbey Weitzeil in 51” 64 while the Polish Kasja Wasick in 51 “71 remains below the podium. From lane number 1 Nic Fink, bronze in the 100 behind Martinenghi, wins gold in the 200 of 14 cents mocking Dutch favorite Arno Kamminga, while Will Licon, American, left Swede Erik Persson under the podium for 11 cents, USA beating Europe 2-0.

Azzurri ahead – Lorenzo Zazzeri, Olympic and silver finalist in fast relay in Tokyo (here too), flies to the final with the fifth fastest time in 21 “02: the Florentine certainly has margins. In the lead is the American Ryan Held in 20” 81. Leonardo Deplano still exceeds himself from 21 “33 to 21” 77 but remains the first of the excluded for 5 cents to the advantage of Ho In Yento from Hong Kong. Still chills even just to get into the final: as in the women’s 50 butterfly that see the Italian record holder Silvia Di Pietro qualify in 25 “25 with the eighth time and lose Elena Di Liddo, thirteenth in 25” 54. The Dutch Ranomi Kromowidjojo commands in 24 “61 on Sjostrom 24” 94.

With Costanza – Costanza Cocconcelli, born in Bologna in 2002, wins her semifinals and gets the third overall time of the 100 medley in 58 “58 (her Italian record is 58” 45, she will be able to improve it on Sunday). The blue faces only the Swiss-Russian Maria Ugolkova, who trains in Tenero, author of 58 “25 and the Russian Maria Kameneva, 58” 45, precisely the staff of Costanza.

Lamberti Jr in the final – Michele Lamberti, double son of art and here together with his older brother Matteo, is in the final in the 50 backstroke in 23 “15, sixth time behind the other blue Lorenzo Mora author of 23” 13 in the semifinals dominated by the Russians Samulsenko 22 “74 and Kolesnikov 22 “78. Little Lamberti has an Italian record of 22 “62.