Swimming, show with records for the brothers Matteo and Michele Lamberti

Two new records at the end of the first day of the 47th edition of Nico Sapio Trophy, hosted by the swimming pool complex of Piscine Sciorba in Genoa. Matteo Lamberti in the 1500 freestyle and Francesca Fangio in the 200 breaststroke sign two very important performances under the eyes of the DT Cesare Butini. The most awaited challenge, the 100 freestyle, sees Gabriele Detti (In Sport Rane Rosse-Army) win with a time of 1.45.33 and a 2 tenths gap behind Matteo Lamberti (Carabinieri-Gam Brescia) and over a second Michele Lamberti (Yellow Flames – Gam Brescia).

In the women’s field, Giada Galizi (Fiamme Oro-Aurelia Nuoto) won with a time of 54.75. Matteo Lamberti signs the Sapio Trophy record in 1500 freestyle with a time of 14.38.96. The second record of the event to collapse is that of the 200 breaststroke where Francesca Fangio (In Sport Rane Rosse) makes a void in 2.20.28. In the 50 freestyle success for Gianluca Andolfi (Spoleto Swimming) in 22.03. The 400 freestyle smiles at Martina Rita Caramignoli (Fiamme Oro), winner with a time of 4.05.47.

