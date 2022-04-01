Swin Cash, Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame

WNBA icon Swin Cash, NBA stars Manu Ginobili and Tim Hardaway, former NBA head coach George Karl and West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins are among those reported to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

A formal announcement of the 16-member class of 2022 is expected on Saturday, but The Athletic first reported on all five members on Thursday.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Cash, currently an executive with the New Orleans Pelicans, was a three-time WNBA champion, a four-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

Ginobili was a four-time NBA champion, a two-time All-Star, and a former NBA Sixth Man of the Year during his 16-season career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Hardaway played on five NBA teams and was a five-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA, including an All-NBA first-team appearance in 1997.

Karl coached five teams in 27 seasons, made 22 postseason appearances and is sixth all-time in NBA career wines. He was the NBA Coach of the Year in the 2012-13 season.

Huggins has coached multiple schools for more than four decades, is a two-time NCAA Coach of the Year and has amassed more than 900 career wins.

The class of 2022 is scheduled to be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on September 10.