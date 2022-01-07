Swine fever, case found in dead boar in Piedmont – Piedmont

(ANSA) – TURIN, 07 JAN – A case of African swine fever in Piedmont. It was found in the analysis of a carcass of a wild boar found in Ovada, in the province of Alessandria.



The tests were carried out by the Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and Marche, the national reference center for postivirus diseases. The documentation – we learn in Piedmont – has been sent to the Ministry of Health which will notify the OIE, the world organization of animal health, and the European Commission.



The case of swine fever can have consequences on the trade in Italian pork, with the possibility that countries that do not recognize the principle of regionalization can impose a ban on the import of all pig products from the entire country in which the PSA occurred. .



The alarm on the risk of swine fever was raised in recent days by Confagricoltura Piemonte which had spoken of “a strong risk” of spread linked to “the excessive proliferation” of wild boars. We must avoid – underlined the president Enrico Allasia – it would cause enormous damage to our farms and to food security “.



