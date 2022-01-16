Swine fever, fear among the breeders of Friuli Venezia Giulia

“The outbreak of African swine fever discovered in recent days in the province of Alessandria, in Piedmont, worries us a lot”, He says David Pontello, head of the pig sector of Confagricoltura Fvg. “This is the first time that the infection occurs on the Italian territory (excluding Sardinia) and this means, for example, that some countries have already blocked their imports of meat and processed domestic pigs (China, Japan, Taiwan, Serbia), considering our Peninsula is no longer “free from PSA”, with the imaginable economic repercussions for the entire pig sector, including sausages and cured meats. In fact, this already causes a loss of about 20 million euros per month, for the national sector. it will be confirmed, as already indicated by the Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and Marche, National Reference Center for pestivirus diseases, that the origin of the infection (highly contagious, but not transmissible to humans) comes from one or more carcasses of infected wild boars, the theme, also for our region, of the control not only of the health status of the entire pig population and wild fauna, but of the number of wild boar population. Certainly, in the past our Region has already planned some control interventions on the farms (support for biosecurity measures) and limitation of the proliferation of wild animals, but at this point one wonders if the measures adopted were sufficient or, in view of what is happening, should be implemented. Friuli Venezia Giulia, at this point, is at the center of three different epidemic outbreaks: those coming from the East (Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Serbia, Hungary), from the North (Belgium and Germany) and, now, those now coming from West (Piedmont and Liguria). If it is true, as some specialists say, that the virus moves at the speed of 3-5 kilometers per year, the time to act effectively must necessarily accelerate to protect a sector that is worth 8.5 percent of the Regional Agricultural Plv. At this stage, then – concludes Pontello – the rigor of information to consumers is also fundamental, also avoiding any commercial speculation “.