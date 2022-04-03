Swine flu in Italy: what it is and what symptoms

He’s making one’s case argue 17 years old dead in hospital in Perugia on March 27th. The cause of the death of the young woman is not yet clear, but based on what has emerged, among the hypotheses being examined by the doctors, there is also theswine flu. The autopsy exam has not yet given clear answers, and for this reason it is good to avoid speculation.

The patient entered the emergency room because of difficulty respiratory And feverin fact, also a staph. Negative instead to Sars-Cov-2, therefore to Covid. How worried should we be if it were swine flu?

What is swine flu and how is it different from normal flu

L’seasonal flu it is caused by viruses that have adapted to spread and survive in humans. Similarly, our organism has developed a certain degree of natural immunity to the most common strains, which is strengthened in frail patients through the annual vaccine.

Bird flu and swine flu, on the other hand, are viruses that affect birds And pigs. Rarely these can infect humans, but there may be cases of transmission, usually in the case of direct contact with sick animals.

When an individual becomes infected with both human and animal flu viruses, they can develop virus modified which can be transmitted from man to man, so natural immunity is often not enough. With the risk of a pandemic developing.

A swine flu pandemic already happened a few years ago

The first pandemic of the 21st century was not that of Covid. In 2009, from Mexicoa new type A / H1N1 influenza virus, later named A (H1N1) pdm09known simply as swine flu.

The subtype had never before been detected in either animals or humans. It is assumed that it originated from a triple resorption between influenza viruses of pigs, birds and humans, combined further with theEurasian influence pigs.

The flu pandemic of 2009 mainly affected children And young people in good health, disproportionately to the rest of the population, perhaps due to low vaccination coverage. It is estimated that in a year there were between 100,000 and 400 thousand deaths caused by this virus.

After 13 years, the virus is circulating today endemic. Over time, other influenza viruses that derive, in part or completely, from pigs have been detected. Positivity to these pathogens shouldn’t be of particular concern, but the symptoms shouldn’t be undervalued.

What are the symptoms of swine flu and who at risk the most

THE symptoms swine flu are similar to those of the common flu.

Fever.

Cough.

Sore throat.

Aches.

Heachache.

Chills.

Stuffy nose.

Tiredness.

Nausea.

He retched.

Diarrhea.

They generally develop one to four days after exposure to the virus and can last up to a week, resolving independently and with the help of over-the-counter drugs. However, there can be complications even serious.

Pneumonia.

Respiratory failure.

Worsening of chronic ailments, such as heart and lung disease and diabetes.

Spontaneous abortion or premature birth.

I am ad tall risk young children, people who have kidney or liver disease or who have a compromised immune system due to therapies or diseases such as AIDS. Rapid worsening is sometimes seen even in young and healthy individuals. Despite the name, those who eat are no longer at risk pork meatwhich is not a vehicle for contagion.

How is swine flu treated and prevented

To heal they are prescribed rest And correct hydration. Medicines are given to relieve symptoms, such as paracetamol against fever. In the most serious cases, one can resort to medications antivirals and ad antibiotics in case of secondary bacterial infection.

The vaccine flu shot it is effective to prevent swine flu and type A / H1N1 in general. It is recommended for frail and elderly subjects. The directions for to prevent infection, as we have learned also thanks to Covid, are proper hygiene and frequent hand washing, ventilation of the rooms, distancing in case of symptoms and proper nutrition.

In short, there is no alarm for the swine flu and there are no conditions to think that there are risks to the population. However, it is good to pay attention to the symptoms and contact a doctor when they persist, avoiding do-it-yourself therapies.