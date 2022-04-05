Swine flu, new cases. How to take it and what are the symptoms

There is a lot of talk about this virus that has perhaps already affected some people in our country. Let’s see specifically what it is.

These days, especially for a news case that perhaps has affected this problem, we are discussing about what is called swine flu.

In particular, according to what has been reported in the last few hours, it seems that thestaph infections, even, if in reality, it seems that it is too early to give a precise definition.

This type of flu, however, in theory, should generally affect animals, and therefore not humans. Thus, i symptomsaccording to what experts say, they should be somewhat the same as gods seasonal ailmentsthat is, fever, cough, and so on.

The virus, which is also called TO/H1N1, it seems that years ago, around the beginning of the 2000s, it was also circulated in Italy. However, it appears that this pandemic, if you want to define it, ended shortly after, more or less a year later.

Today, however, it would seem that it cannot be ruled out that it may have ended drastically and that there are still no cases like these.

Other information, however, tells us that this type of virus would not seem very common and indeed could affect more than anything else those who have a rather direct proximity, precisely, with some pigs. In particular, therefore, those who work within farms.

The other details of the disease

So we have also wondered if we can contract this disease, for example, by eating some pork. Let’s take with a grain of salt, however, the assertion that this may not happen due to the fact that, once cooked, a steak may have completely eliminated harmful bacteria.

There has been much talk, however, of the girl from Perugia who died after complications from pneumonia.

To date, however, even in this case, it is good to go slow and not come to conclusions that at first may turn out to be unfounded and hasty.

In fact, the family of Maria Eliathis is the name of the seventeen-year-old, at the moment she is followed by the lawyer Antonio Cozza who rightly wants to wait for the definitive confirmation from the forensic doctor to be sure that the girl has really contracted this virus.

Only the histological examinations they may come close to something like the truth of what happened. For this reason, it is best not to speak as if this were proven evidence.