Swiss cancels 2,900 flights due to Omicron

ZURICH – Following the limitations for Covid-19 and a drop in demand due to the Omicron variant, the Swiss airline cancels around 2,900 flights in its winter flight schedule.

The cuts mainly concern the period from mid-January to the end of March.

In the past few weeks, 1,200 flights have already been canceled. A further 1,700 cancellations have now been added for a total of 2,900, or about eight percent of expected, Swiss spokesperson Meike Fuhlrott told Keystone-ATS news agency today, confirming earlier Sunday’s “SonntagsBlick” report. “on the thinning of the flight schedule.

Passengers are informed accordingly and alternatives are offered. The elimination of flights is “largely spread over the entire network”, mainly by reducing those of routes with multiple frequencies, “so that as many destinations as possible remain in operation,” explained the spokesperson.

Swiss’s winter flight plan, unveiled in September, again included the same number of destinations as in the winter of 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic, namely 90. However, the company is flying less frequently. Overall, the initial plan was to offer around half the 2019 capacity in the winter schedule.

Lufthansa, Swiss’s parent company, also cuts many flights in winter due to lack of demand. One in ten scheduled flights will be canceled, for a total of 33,000 connections.

And Europe’s largest low-cost airline, Ryanair, also announced it would cut its flight schedule by a third in January.