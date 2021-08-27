Swiss luxury resort accepts Bitcoin

Good news for cryptocurrency adoption. After the big fashion brands, now it’s the turn of the hotels. According to a note released by Bloomeberg, the Ask Andermatt, one of the most famous luxury hotels in the world and owned by Samih Sawiris, will allow customers to spend cryptocurrencies.

An important news not so much for the volumes that such a hotel can move – which are in any case limited compared to the entire market – but for the great publicity that such a move can do to the sector.

In Switzerland it is literally cryptomania!

Sawiris bets on crypto, starting from its hotels

It would not actually be a recent decision. The resort of Samih Sawiris, brother of the more popular – at least in Italy – Naguid, would have actually evaluated the possibility of introducing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as payment instrument within the very important resort. A decision that was at the time postponed due to the extreme price volatility and the lack, at least according to the group, of reliable intermediaries.

Today things have changed – also thanks to thehype which has been involving the sector for a few months now, in addition to the possibility for Chedi Andermatt to turn to top-class intermediaries such as Worldline and Bitcoin Suisse. With these two partners the group will be able to immediately convert the Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) received in Swiss francs at checkout.

Ours is a promise to our customers: we are open to new technologies and will offer a new payment method as an additional service.

This is the very brief comment by Jean-Yves Blatt – who plays the role of general manager at the Chedi. The system should already be active for the next ski season, even if the group hasn’t communicated one yet official date to activate the service. A good way to attract those who have earned a lot from the bull run of 2021? Maybe yes, or maybe a rather inexpensive way to advertise.

Switzerland is confirmed as one of the countries most open to cryptocurrencies

There Swiss confirms itself as one of the most open countries to the world of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. For example in the canton Zug – popular with billionaires for a very low level of taxation – can be used Bitcoin also for the payment of local taxes – and there are several services in the canton that can be paid in cryptocurrencies.

The reach of Bitcoin increases a few days after the officialization to El Salvador as legal tender, a move that as we have told today it would also have inspired Cuba, which will soon intervene at the legislative level to define the framework of cryptocurrencies within its jurisdiction and to push its adoption as a payment method.

If the eyes of investors are focused on market values ​​- actually in the so-called real economy there is a lot that is moving, even in terms of real use. Movements that will have an impact, even in the medium and long term, on the value of the sector and in particular of BTC.