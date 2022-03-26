Swiss pilots land in Samaná to refuel

After flying over the airspace of 25 countries around the world, two pilots of Swiss nationality landed this Friday at El Catey International Airport – President Juan Bosch (Samaná), on a trip to promote sustainable aviation fuel.

It’s about the Swiss pilots Mattias Nierdha and robin wenger They arrived at the air terminal in the Diamond DA50 aircraft. These were received by a delegation headed by the executive director of the Airport Department, Víctor Pichardo, together with the Swiss ambassador to the country, Rita Hämmerli-Weschke.

sustainable aviation

The pilots’ initiative aims to promote sustainable aviation fuel and visit the photovoltaic energy project, located in the Monte Plata province and considered one of the most important in the Caribbean, as well as the recently inaugurated recycling plant.

Pilots Mattias and Robin mentioned the importance of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for the continued growth of tourism and protection of the environment and recommended the promotion and development of clean energy projects.

The DA-50 single-engine aircraft Austrian-made, it was made of composite materials and a piston diesel engine, with a capacity for five people and equipped with long-lasting tanks. It has a range of 3,000 miles, with a top speed of 185 knots and a ceiling of 23,000 feet.

Why the Dominican Republic?

Among the motivations for including the Dominican Republic on the tour, they cite the success of Creole tourism, its airports and hotel complexes, which right now characterize the Caribbean nation.

For his part, the director of the Airport Department, Víctor Pichardo, stressed that this is one more example of the confidence that is being achieved by promoting aeronautics and airports as a priority point for global connectivity and a cornerstone for the development of tourism.

Pichardo also indicated that all this is a preamble to the new protocol that will be announced soon, as part of the relaunch and interest in attracting non-commercial private aviation tourism from the large market that exists in the Caribbean, in addition to those from the United States. and Canada.

“The technology of this aircraft in its flight around the world is a seed inspiration for the youth and the entire country, in order to develop an aeronautical industry and logistics center in an island countrylike the Dominican Republic, and a center of naval and air routes from all continents”, Pichardo expressed.

Drivers’ itinerary

The world pilots departed from Zurich, Switzerland, passing through Austria, Hungary, Greece, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Oman, Karachi, Pakistan, India Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Palau, Guam Marshall Islands, Hawaii, Monterey, Denver, Houston , Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Curaçao, Granada, Santa Lucía, Guadalupe, until arriving at the Samaná International Airport.

The next destinations are Bahamas, United States, Canada, Iceland, England, Holland, and Germany will end at their starting point of Zurich.

The company GB Energy Aviation contributed, as a collaboration, the fuel for the departure of the aircraft from the country to its next destination.

The large welcoming delegation was also made up of the director of the Specialized Body for Airport Security and Civil Aviation (CESAC), Major General Carlos Ramón Febrillet; Miguel Mejía, director of Sustainable Development of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) and pilots of the Dominican Aeroclub 74.