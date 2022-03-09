Swiss prosecutor asks for more than two years in prison for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG

2022-03-08
The Swiss prosecutor’s office on Tuesday required 28 months in prison for the president of beIN Media and the PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifiand 35 months for former FIFA number two, Jerome Valcke, in an appeal process for television rights.
Unlike the first instance, in 2020 when both leaders were acquitted, the federal prosecutor, Cristina Castellote, did not ask for prison this time with part of the conditional sentence.
Al-Khelaifi48, and Valcke, 61, established a “corrupt arrangement”, said the magistrate, quoted by the ATS-Keystone news agency, when the Swiss justice has been investigating a series of world football scandals since 2015, but only has so far ruled on a handful of fines.
In the most mediated case of the two that are being tried again since Monday by the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona, the two men are accused of having concluded an agreement behind FIFA’s back, carrying out “unfair management”, which may be punished with five years in prison.
Like the prosecution, the Court had estimated in the first trial that Valcke had received for his support of the beIN chain a luxurious house on the Sardinian Costa Smeralda, bought for him for 5 million euros at the end of 2013 by a company that was briefly property of Al-Khelaifi.
The former FIFA Secretary General had requested the help of the Qatari leader to finance the “Villa Bianca”, a few months before the signing in April 2014 of a contract between beIN and the football body for rights in North Africa and in Middle East of the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.
In the civil trial, the magistrates had even described the deposit for the Sardinian house as a “bribe”. But, at the criminal level, the court could not convict of “private corruption” and FIFA withdrew its complaint in January 2020 after an agreement with Al-Khelaifi, the terms of which were never made public.
The accusation of “unfair management” remained, which needs to prove that the agreement between the two men harmed FIFA. “Nothing indicates that FIFA could have obtained a more advantageous contract” than the one signed with beIN for 480 million dollars for two World Cups, 60% more than for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, when the chain was the only one in contention, the court noted.
The prosecutor described this Tuesday as “pure speculation” the argument of a contract favorable to FIFA, therefore demanding the conviction of the two leaders.
The hearing will continue on Wednesday with defense arguments.