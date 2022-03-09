Swiss prosecutor asks for more than two years in prison for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG

2022-03-08

The Swiss prosecutor’s office on Tuesday required 28 months in prison for the president of beIN Media and the PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifiand 35 months for former FIFA number two, Jerome Valcke, in an appeal process for television rights.

Unlike the first instance, in 2020 when both leaders were acquitted, the federal prosecutor, Cristina Castellote, did not ask for prison this time with part of the conditional sentence.

Al-Khelaifi48, and Valcke, 61, established a “corrupt arrangement”, said the magistrate, quoted by the ATS-Keystone news agency, when the Swiss justice has been investigating a series of world football scandals since 2015, but only has so far ruled on a handful of fines.

In the most mediated case of the two that are being tried again since Monday by the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona, the two men are accused of having concluded an agreement behind FIFA’s back, carrying out “unfair management”, which may be punished with five years in prison.