Switch already has more than 7,000 games available, 1,000 more than six months ago

There is no doubt that Switch It is one of the most successful consoles in history, something that its 103.54 million units sold worldwide demonstrate. With that number of users, it is not surprising that the hybrid has become one of the main target platforms for video game development studios, who are attracted by the success of this console and make it a priority to launch their projects on it. That is why In just six months, the Switch catalog has grown by around 1,000 new games..

In October 2021 we told you that the number of games available for Nintendo Switch had exceeded 6,100 video games. Six months later, to this day, the catalog of the hybrid already has a total of 7165 games available. Here neither those that are announced nor those that may come out in the future count, but those that have already been published and can be purchased, both physically and digitally, as reflected by the data on Nintendo’s own official website.

Barely 10% of all Switch games come out in physical format

Of those more than 7000 games, only 745 are available in physical format, which means that only 10.39% of the games receive a release in physical stores while the rest are exclusive to the console’s digital store. It is a very similar percentage to that of six months ago, when we also informed you that around 89.34% were exclusively digital games.

If we look back we realize that the growth of the Switch catalog progresses at a rate of 1000 new games every six months, approximately: it is the time that has elapsed between this new data and the last of 6,100, and the same time that has passed between that figure and the previous one (5,104 games in April 2021), and similar to the time that has elapsed between that and the previous one ( 4000 games in September 2020). Making calculations that are not too exact, we have that every year around 2000 new video games are published for Nintendo Switch.

The huge number of games available in the Nintendo Switch catalog is even more surprising when we compare it with the company’s previous consoles: Wii ended its life cycle with a total of 1600 games available, Nintendo 3DS and WiiU closed with around 800 video games each, while from nintendo ds About 100 digital games are registered on the company’s official website.