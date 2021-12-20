Switch and games on offer on December 19th

The GameStop Advent Calendar continues today December 19th with a nice pile of offers all dedicated to Nintendo Switch and its video games. Let’s find out all the discounts available together.

Only for today December 19th, you can buy Nintendo Switch with 3 months of Switch Online and an AtPlay Kit at the promotional price of 299.98 euros. The console is available in gray and blue / neon red colors, while the kit includes a protective case, In-Ear headphones, an anti-scratch film and a cloth to remove fingerprints and smudges. GameStop warns that the bundle is subject to out of stock. Together with the hybrid console you can also buy various discounted games, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons for 49.98 euros, Pokémon Shining Diamond for 46.98 euros, Pokémon Shining Pearl for 46.98 euros, Metroid Dread for € 46.98, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for € 46.98 and Mario Party Superstars for € 46.98.

You can take advantage of the discounts on the December 19th Advent Calendar by going to this address. The offers of yesterday 18 December are also still active, all dedicated to PlayStation players. We are talking about The Last of Us Part 2 at € 14.98, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut at € 29.98, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart at € 49.98, Returnal at € 48.98 and Pulse 3D Headphones for PlayStation 5 at the promotional price of 79.98 euros, both in the black and in the white version.