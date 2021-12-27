Switch beats PS5, Xbox not named – Nerd4.life

Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz – through a long series of tweets – has revealed some information on the European market, precisely indicating the console and the best-selling games in 2021 in Europe. Switch beats PS5 in various countries, while Xbox isn’t even named.

Going in order, Dring talks about the best-selling consoles and claims that Nintendo Switch has “dominated a lot of European territories, but PS5 looks poised to be the number 1 console in the UK and other small markets like Sweden, Denmark and Finland.” Dring doesn’t name Xbox in any way, in terms of hardware sales.

Speaking of best selling games, without any kind of surprise, FIFA 22 is first in Europe: the game also exceeded the sales of FIFA 21 for the same period. Among the “new” games (ie released in 2021 for the first time), the only ones in the Top 10 are Call of Duty Vanguard and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl would appear in the Top 10 if they were counted as one game. Far Cry 6 may be able to make it to the rankings: it still has some time to close 2021 and rack up more sales. Dring doesn’t categorize FIFA 2 as a “new” game, it seems.

One of the tractors from Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 is later said to have been able to sell more than Skywards Sword HD, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Monster Hunter Rise, Forza Horizon 5 and Guardians of the Galaxy in Europe.

By analyzing only the new IPs of 2021, in Europe the most successful is It Takes Two, well above Outriders. Metroid Dread is later said to be only 23rd, behind New Pokémon Snap and ahead of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Speaking instead precisely of PS5, FIFA 22 is the best-selling, just above Spider-Man. Resident Evil Village is instead the fifth. With XboxDring explains, the matter is tricky as Xbox One games automatically upgrade to Xbox Series X | S, but Dring believes FIFA 22 is best-selling on Microsoft’s console as well. Forza Horizon 5 is fourth instead.

The data – just collected – is a couple of weeks old, so there is still time for some small changes.